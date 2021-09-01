Summer 2021 weather recap

While the first day of fall is still a couple of weeks away, meteorological summer (June through August) ends on September 1st. All summer long you heard the First Warning Weather team talking about the lack of triple digit days. And while it’s still possible to see a a couple more before the year is up, the window is getting smaller and smaller as temperatures slowly cool off.

June

Austin-Camp Mabry

Average Temperature: 83.6°F

Rainfall: 3.59

The temperature averaged 83.6 degrees, 0.6 degrees above normal. Rainfall totaled 3.59 inches, 0.09 inches below normal.

June 2021 tied with 1967 and 1915 for the 24th warmest June on record.

June 2021 rainfall ranks as 37th wettest, or the 85th driest on record.

Austin-Bergstrom

Average Temperature: 80.3°F

Rainfall: 3.64″

The temperature averaged 80.3 degrees, 1.9 degrees below normal. Rainfall totaled 3.64 inches, 0.27 inches above normal.

June 2021 ties with 1970 for the 15th coolest June on record.

June 2021 rainfall ranks as the 24th wettest, or the 53rd driest June on record.

July

Austin-Camp Mabry

Average Temperature: 84.1°F

Rainfall: 4.05″

The temperature averaged 84.1 degrees, which was 1.7 degrees below normal. July 2021 tied with July 1959 and July 1947 for the 48th coolest July on record.

Rainfall totaled 4.05 inches, which was 2.09 inches above normal. July 2021 ranks as the 17th wettest July on record.

July contained only one day with the temperature at or above 100 degrees. According to the new 1990-2021 normals, there are on average 9.5 (or 10) 100-degrees during the month of July. The last time Camp Mabry recorded just one 100-degree day in July was back in July 1988. Do note most recently, July of 2010, 2007, 2004, 2002 and 1997 had zero 100 degree days in the month of July. And July 2011 contained 29.

Austin-Bergstrom

Average Temperature: 80.8°F

Rainfall: 2.82″

The temperature averaged 80.8 degrees, which was 3.7 degrees below normal. July 2021 ranks as the third coolest July on record, behind July 1976 (second place) and July 2000 (1st place).

Rainfall totaled 2.82 inches, which was 0.66 inches above normal. July 2021 ranks as the 17th wettest July on record.

July contained zero days with the temperature at or above 100 degrees. According to the new 1990-2021 normals, there are on average 7 100-degrees during the month of July. The last time Austin-Bergstrom recorded zero 100 degree days in July was back in July of 2010. Zero days were also recorded most recently in 2007, 2004, 2003, 2002 and 1999.

The hottest temperature recorded at Austin-Bergstrom so far this summer has been 96 degrees on June 13 and 14. (It was also matched today, August 1st).

August

Austin-Camp Mabry

Average Temperature: 86.0°F

Rainfall: 3.6″

Austin-Bergstrom

Average Temperature: 82.2°F

Rainfall: 4.11″

On average, August is Austin’s hottest, driest month of the year. The average temperature runs around 99 degrees for a solid two weeks from August 1st thru August 14th. This year, we only were above average on the 1st with a high of 101 degrees.

We did hit 100 degrees two more times since then on the 26th and on the 31st. However, a majority of the month was spent at, or slightly below, seasonal averages. This brings our annual total to just 4 triple digit days.