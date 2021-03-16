State resources on standby ahead of severe weather expected in Texas overnight

Storm clouds over Austin skyline (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is prepping state resources ahead of severe weather expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning in Texas.

Heavy rainfall, flash flooding and damaging winds could be in store for North, Central and East Texas. Tornadoes were already spotted this severe weather season in the Panhandle over the weekend.

“With heavy rain, high winds, and blizzard conditions expected in parts of the state overnight, Texans should be cautious of flood risks and potential damage from this weather event,” said Abbott in a press release Tuesday. “The resources I have rostered will help our communities prepare and respond to any emergencies that arise during these storms.” 

Here in Central Texas, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the KXAN viewing area under a “slight” risk (2 out of 5) for overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday. The main threats are expected to be hail and high winds.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has readied the following resources just in case:

  • Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams
  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Boat Squads and Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Packages
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams
  • Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages
  • Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with Hoist Capability
  • Texas Department of Transportation: Crews Pretreating Roadways and Maintaining 24 Hour Operations.

The governor’s office is also urging Texans to follow these tips for flood preparedness and safety:

  • Know types of flood risk in your area.
  • Build an emergency supply kit.
  • Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy.
  • Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.
  • Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

It’s also good to have a way to receive weather alerts in your community. You can download the KXAN Weather App for Apple and Android to stay connected.

