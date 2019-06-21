Start of summer a reminder that Austin is getting hotter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meteorologists around the world are uniting on the summer solstice to raise awareness about climate change as we enter the hottest months of the year.

The image that meteorologists, including our First Warning Weather team, are showing illustrates the global temperature trend since 1850. Years that are warmer than the 20th-century average show up red, while cooler than average years are blue.

Annual temperature departures from 20th century average for the globe from 1850-2018 using data from UK Met Office.

Austin’s summers have been getting particularly hotter in recent decades, with average summer temperatures rising 3.8ºF since 1970.

This warming is directly tied to the burning of fossil fuels, injecting CO 2 into the atmosphere. CO 2 is a heat-trapping gas, enhancing Earth’s natural greenhouse effect and raising global temperatures.

Signs of a changing climate

Global temperature +1.9ºF since 1880

Sea level +7 inches in past 100 years

Sea ice in Arctic Ocean down 33% since 1979

CO 2 concentrations of 414 parts per million (ppm) today are higher than they have been in at least 800,000 years, according to ice core records. While Earth’s temperature has fluctuated in the past, it has never before warmed this quickly. Rapid rates of warming mean both ecosystems and society may not be able to evolve and adapt.

What can you do to help?

Investments in electric cars or solar panels can be daunting financially, but there is one easy step Austin residents can do now for minimal cost to make a real difference.

If you are an Austin Energy customer, go to our KXAN.com Weather Blog to sign up for their GreenChoice program. GreenChoice powers your home or business by 100% clean, renewable Texas wind energy, and bolsters the City of Austin’s commitments to clean power. Texas is the #1 wind power producer in the country.