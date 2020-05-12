Smithville family survives frightening Tuesday morning tornadoes

SMITHVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Karrie McKeown and her family have lived in several homes at the end of Logan Lane in Smithville for decades. But when a suspected tornado rocked their homes Tuesday morning, McKeown didn’t know what to expect.

“The minute I shut that door and the windows blew out I didn’t know what was going to happen,” McKeown said. “You could just feel the pressure in the house just breathing.”

Thankfully, McKeown and her family are all safe. The storm ripped an awning from her home, toppled an ATV end-over-end, and sent a carport flying hundreds of yards away.

KXAN viewer photos and videos show multiple tornadoes in Bastrop County.

Photos of storm from Cedar Creek May 12, 2020 (Courtesy Charles Gilley)

Photos of storm from Cedar Creek May 12, 2020 (Courtesy Charles Gilley)

, courtesy of Shannon Smith. Update 11:37 a.m. Our official storm spotter – Gabe Cox with Tornado Trackers – confirmed large, multi-vortices tornado near Paige (northern Bastrop County) at 11:35 a.m. Reports of debris. No photos or videos at this time. Update 11:30 a.m. Our official storm spotter – Gabe Cox with Tornado Trackers – confirms a large tornado on the ground near Paige. Debris reported. Update 11:22 a.m. A look at what was likely the confirmed tornado near Smithville about 15-30min ago. COURTESY: Robert Tamble | Smithville City Manager Update 11:08 a.m. TORNADO WARNING in effect for Bastrop & Lee County until 11:30AM – CONFIRMED TORNADO just northwest of Smithville. Storm moving northeast at 20MPH. Update 11:05 a.m. Very heavy rain and gusty winds moving through the Austin-area. Lightning possible. No warnings in effect for the city of Austin. Stay inside while these storms move through. Update 10:58 a.m. TORNADO WATCH in effect for Austin-metro & eastern counties until 5PM. Update 10:55 a.m. Photo of storm just north of FM 535 & HWY 304 – courtesy of KXAN viewer Kelsey Snow. Update 10:47 a.m. One of the three tornado warnings have expired. Still watching areas of circulation in Bastrop & Lee County until 11:15a.m. Storms moving north/northeast at 15-20mph. Update 10:42 a.m. Three tornado warnings in effect for Bastrop, Caldwell & Lee Counties – watching three areas of rotation in the area. Seek shelter immediately. Storms moving north/northeast at 15-20mph. Update 10:36 a.m. Video of dark, low-hanging clouds from Chase Becker near Red Rock. Update 10:32 a.m. KXAN viewer Eric Spurlock sent us video of dark clouds over Red Rock. Update 10:18 a.m. TORNADO WARNING in effect for Bastrop, Lee and Fayette County until 10:45 a.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of a tornado was located over Smithville, moving northeast at 20mph. Those in the area should seek shelter immediately. Update 10:15 a.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Bastrop & Lee County until 11 a.m. Threats: 60MPH winds, penny sized hail & tornado possible. Storm moving north at 20MPH. UPDATE 10:10 a.m. All Tornado Warnings have expired for the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in place for Bastrop and Caldwell County for 60MPH winds, penny-sized hail and tornado possible. Bastrop County and Caldwell County are under Tornado Warnings until 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. WATCH LIVE: David Yeomans and Sean Kelly track the storm May is typically our wettest month of the year in Austin, and over the next week it will finally start to look like it. Rain and thunderstorms are much more likely in your latest forecast today, as a convective complex of rain and thunderstorms formed last night in west Texas and is slowing as it enters our area. These complexes can have a life of their own, and can be very efficient at producing heavy rainfall. Forecast radar picture midday today, showing widespread rain and thunderstorms Periods of rain and thunderstorms are likely late this morning through the afternoon. This first round of rain tapers off late tonight after producing 1-2″ rainfall amounts with isolated higher totals possible. Forecast rain totals from this first round of storms Late this week, a compact disturbance moving into Texas from northern Mexico is forecast to rapidly intensify and slow as it moves into central Texas. This could mean a likelihood of rain, strong thunderstorms, and a more significant flash flood threat. Saturday looks to bring most of the action as of now, but some computer models forecast this system becoming a cut-off low and stalling, producing more rain into early next week. Forecast rain totals by Sunday night, after two rounds of heavy rain (ECMWF model) Stay with KXAN and the First Warning Weather team as these two storms move through. Photos of storm from Cedar Creek May 12, 2020 (Courtesy Charles Gilley)

Storm photo at FM 535 and AJ Rod Road in Smithville May 12, 2020 (Courtesy Krysten Johnson)

Possible tornadoes damaged a home in Smithville Tuesday, May 12. (John Engel/KXAN)

Tornado damage at a house in Smithville on Logan lane. (Courtesy Scott Saunders, Smithville Mayor)

Tornado damage at a house in Smithville on Logan lane. (Courtesy Scott Saunders, Smithville Mayor)

Tornado damage at a house in Smithville on Logan lane. (Courtesy Scott Saunders, Smithville Mayor)

Tornado damage at a house in Smithville on Logan lane. (Courtesy Scott Saunders, Smithville Mayor)

Tornado damage at a house in Smithville on Logan lane. (Courtesy Scott Saunders, Smithville Mayor)

Video of the storm from Smithville May 12, 2020 (Courtesy Bk Ric)

A look at what was likely the confirmed tornado near Smithville May 12, 2020 (Courtesy Robert Tamble | Smithville City Manager)

As seen in the video above, TornadoTrackers storm chaser Gabe Cox found himself directly under the tornado-producing supercell thunderstorm near Smithville.

Debris was visible as the mesocyclone rotated directly overhead. As the storm moved away, the tornado became visible as it touched down between Upton and Smithville. At times, it appeared there were multiple vortices rotating around the broader tornadic circulation. Cox was on the air live with the First Warning weather team alerting the viewers of the approaching danger.

In the end, McKeown is thankful no one was hurt.

“I just want my house back,” she said. “We had just fixed everything from the last big hail storm and now we’re back at ground zero again but, like I said, it’s just stuff so it’s all good.”