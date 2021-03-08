Severe weather season is underway. Here’s what you need to keep inside your car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though severe weather can strike at any time, the risk in Central Texas significantly increases at the start of March.

With spring break right around the corner, and more people expected to travel as the COVID-19 vaccine is more widely administered, safety experts say now is a good time to go over what to carry with you inside your car when driving.

In Texas, flash flooding is the number one cause of death, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Fortunately, there’s a tool designed to help you out if you ever find your car quickly filling with water.

Most auto parts stores sell a combination window hammer and seatbelt cutter tool that can help you out in an emergency situation.

However, AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said something else is more important.

“Make sure that you have the water and the cellphone — because certainly you need to be able to get in contact and have someone come and rescue,” Armbruster said.

He said that includes enough water for you and all of your passengers.

A well-stocked emergency road kit is also an essential.

That includes items like jumper cables, a first aid kit, tools, warning flares or reflectors, a flashlight, and extra food.

Armbruster said 4 in 10 Americans is not prepared for a roadside emergency, a difficult lesson many Texans learned the hard way during the February storms.

“If you were in the storm and you had a roadside emergency, and you didn’t have that roadside emergency kit, I can’t imagine how difficult that would be given the conditions we saw,” he said.

TxDOT said there’s a different number one tool it wants you to bring with you — your common sense.

Driving and severe weather aren’t a great combination, and requires extreme caution if you hit the road at all.