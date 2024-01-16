Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — School districts in Central Texas have adjusted schedules this week due to winter weather.

Use our interactive map and list below to see if your school is affected.

Central Texas schools

The following schools and school districts have adjusted schedules for Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Austin ISD : Two-hour delay

: Two-hour delay Dime Box ISD : Two-hour delay

: Two-hour delay La Grange ISD: Two-hour delay

Two-hour delay Lexington ISD: Two-hour delay

Two-hour delay Lockhart ISD: Two-hour delay

Two-hour delay Round Top-Carmine ISD: Two-hour delay

Two-hour delay Wimberley ISD: Two-hour delay

