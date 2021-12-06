Record warmth possible mid-December

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Monday morning cold front will bring our only chance at seasonable temperatures for the foreseeable future. This comes ahead of a significant late autumn warming trend likely to last until close to Christmas.

Behind Monday’s cold front, temperatures will only be knocked down to seasonal averages (mid-60s) through Tuesday.

By Wednesday, temperatures quickly rebound to the 70s as a southwest flow at the surface channels warm air off the Mexican Plateau. Unlike a southeast wind, which brings moist air off the Gulf of Mexico, a southwest wind off the Mexican Plateau is a very arid region, ushering in relatively dry air. Dry air warms faster than humid air.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be downright hot for this time of year. Record highs for December 9 and 10 will likely be broken.

For perspective, the average highs for December 9 and 10 is 65 degrees.

Another cold front will come through overnight Friday that will knock temperatures down to near (or slightly above) normal for the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, long range outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center are hinting at high confidence at warm temperatures lasting through the third week of the month.

Courtesy of CPC

Warm temperatures during the winter months is highly indicative of the current La Niña that is in full swing.