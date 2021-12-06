Record warmth possible mid-December

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Zilker Park_62407

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Monday morning cold front will bring our only chance at seasonable temperatures for the foreseeable future. This comes ahead of a significant late autumn warming trend likely to last until close to Christmas.

Behind Monday’s cold front, temperatures will only be knocked down to seasonal averages (mid-60s) through Tuesday.

By Wednesday, temperatures quickly rebound to the 70s as a southwest flow at the surface channels warm air off the Mexican Plateau. Unlike a southeast wind, which brings moist air off the Gulf of Mexico, a southwest wind off the Mexican Plateau is a very arid region, ushering in relatively dry air. Dry air warms faster than humid air.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be downright hot for this time of year. Record highs for December 9 and 10 will likely be broken.

For perspective, the average highs for December 9 and 10 is 65 degrees.

Another cold front will come through overnight Friday that will knock temperatures down to near (or slightly above) normal for the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, long range outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center are hinting at high confidence at warm temperatures lasting through the third week of the month.

Courtesy of CPC

Warm temperatures during the winter months is highly indicative of the current La Niña that is in full swing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Monday

69° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 69° 45°

Tuesday

69° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 69° 53°

Wednesday

77° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 77° 61°

Thursday

83° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 65°

Friday

87° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 87° 63°

Saturday

63° / 37°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 63° 37°

Sunday

63° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 63° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

58°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

55°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

52°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

50°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

46°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

50°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

55°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

59°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

66°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

67°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

Austin-Travis County

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss