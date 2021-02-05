Quick moving storms drop small hail in parts of Central Texas

Storm clouds east of Llano (Courtesy Charli Ballard)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A weak upper-level disturbance passing through Central Texas Friday morning had just enough lift to trigger showers and thunderstorms with a little hail in the KXAN viewing area.

A good portion of the Hill Country and Austin-metro counties were able to cash in on the light rain (accumulations generally ranging between 0.1″-0.2″), and some of us even started the day with a few flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder!

Rain and thunderstorms are quickly moving to the southeast and are expected to clear the area by early afternoon. We have several viewers in the western portion of our viewing area send us photos and videos of the storm clouds and some of the precipitation it produced.

  • A look at the storm clouds from Leander. (Courtesy Joaquin Villanueva)
  • A handful of hail in Liberty Hill (Courtesy Brian Quinlan)
  • Clouds near Smithwick off 1431 looking west toward Marble Falls (Courtesy Joan Leake)
  • A little hail in Leander
  • More hail out in Leander. (Courtesy Cliff Phillips)
  • Hail in Marble Falls (Courtesy Marcy Terwilleger)
  • Hail in Leander (Courtesy Cindy Eckart)
  • Storm clouds east of Llano (Courtesy Charli Ballard)
  • Hail in Liberty Hill (Courtesy Brian Quinlan)
  • Hail in Georgetown (Courtesy Karen Cowan)
  • From Round Rock near Dell Diamond (Courtest Venezia Chavez)

