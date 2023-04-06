AUSTIN (KXAN) — Storms began moving through Central Texas Wednesday evening and are expected to continue through Friday.

KXAN viewers shared some of their photos from the weather event, which included hail and flashes of lightning.

Lightning strike photo taken in Manor, Texas on Thursday, April 6 at 12:47 a.m. (Credit: Gary Russell)

Pea sized hail in Bertram

Photo taken in Dale, Texas Wednesday night

Hail photo from the Wednesday night storm (Credit: Alexis Moyer)

Photo taken over the elementary school in La Grange (Credit: Sharon Novak)

Photo of hail form Wednesday night storm in Dale, Texas

As of Thursday, the KXAN First Warning Weather team forecasted most would get between 1″-3″ of rain by the time the systems move through early Saturday, although some spots in our eastern counties could get between 3-5″ rain.

Send KXAN your photos through ReportIt@kxan.com