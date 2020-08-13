PHOTOS: Texans capture images of Perseid meteor shower

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Perseid meteor shower peaks between Tuesday and Thursday, Texans shared their pictures of the annual event.

Renee Hoogs shared these photos Wednesday evening. One is a long-exposure of the sky overlooking Lake LBJ in Horseshoe Bay, while the other captures a meteor among the expanse of stars.

Perseid meteor shower 2020 (Courtesy Renee Hoogs)

Perseid meteor shower 2020 (Courtesy Renee Hoogs)

The meteor shower is visible in the Northern Hemisphere, which includes Central Texas. As KXAN meteorologist Kristen Currie points out, the reason we see the Perseid meteors every year is because Earth crosses the path of the Swift-Tuttle comet. When its debris cross into Earth’s atmosphere, the meteors appear.

Raymond Clark also went out to photograph the meteors two times this week.

Perseid Meteor Shower 2020 (Courtesy Raymond Clark)

Perseid Meteor Shower 2020 (Courtesy Raymond Clark)

Janell Duncan said she drove out toward Granger Lake to capture this photo.

Perseid Meteor shower 2020 (Courtesy Janell Duncan)

Do you have pictures of your own? Email them to reportit@kxan.com.