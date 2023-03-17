AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe storms swept across Central Texas Thursday evening, bringing with them large hail and a lot of lightning.
Hundreds of KXAN viewers sent in pictures and videos of the storms. We’ve compiled some of our favorites in the gallery below.
In the wake of Thursday’s cold front, temperatures are much cooler. With highs in the 50s, this will likely be one of the coolest St. Patrick’s Days in Austin history.
The KXAN First Warning Weather team is forecasting the cooler weather will stick around through the weekend, before rebounding to the 70s by the middle of next week.