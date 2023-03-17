AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe storms swept across Central Texas Thursday evening, bringing with them large hail and a lot of lightning.

Hundreds of KXAN viewers sent in pictures and videos of the storms. We’ve compiled some of our favorites in the gallery below.

Storm clouds as seen from a field of bluebonnets in Horseshoe Bay on March 16, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Storm clouds as seen from Marble Falls on March 16, 2023. (Courtesy Shawn Faulkner)

Storm clouds over Horseshoe Bay on March 16, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Storm clouds over Lockhart on March 16, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Storm clouds over Lockhart on March 16, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Lightning in south Austin on March 16, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Lightning over Buda on March 16, 2023. (Courtesy Dalton C. Aarness)

Lightning over Buda on March 16, 2023. (Courtesy Dalton C. Aarness)

Lightning over Steiner Ranch on March 16, 2023. (Courtesy Todd Sellars)

In the wake of Thursday’s cold front, temperatures are much cooler. With highs in the 50s, this will likely be one of the coolest St. Patrick’s Days in Austin history.

The KXAN First Warning Weather team is forecasting the cooler weather will stick around through the weekend, before rebounding to the 70s by the middle of next week.