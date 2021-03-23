PHOTOS: Severe storms hit parts of Central Texas, bringing hail and causing damage

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top video courtesy of Brian Polk

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms left a trail of damage in parts of Central Texas and the Hill Country late Monday night.

Bertram was the site of some of the most extensive damage. KXAN viewers sent in the below photos of damage to older buildings in the town.

  • Damage along SH 29 in Bertram, Texas (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
    Damage along SH 29 in Bertram, Texas (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
  • Storm damage on March 22, 2021 in Bertram (Courtesy: Dylan Caudle)
    Storm damage on March 22, 2021 in Bertram (Courtesy: Dylan Caudle)
  • Storm damage in Bertram on March 22, 2021
    Storm damage in Bertram on March 22, 2021
  • Damage at what was once the A. B. McGill & Co. General Store in Bertram, Texas following severe weather on March 22, 2021. (Courtesy: Lane Shipp)
  • Damage at what was once the A. B. McGill & Co. General Store in Bertram, Texas following severe weather on March 22, 2021. (Courtesy: Lane Shipp)
  • Storm damage in Bertram on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy Tabatha Hays)
  • Bertram storm damage - Courtesy D Miller Powell
    Damage at Bertram Blend and Boutique in Bertram, Texas following severe weather on March 22, 2021. (Courtesy: D Miller Powell)
  • Bertram storm damage
    Damage at what was once the A. B. McGill & Co. General Store in Bertram, Texas following severe weather on March 22, 2021. (Courtesy: Lane Shipp)
  • Storm damage along SH 29 in Bertram on March 22, 2021 (KXAN/Andrew Choat)
    Storm damage along SH 29 in Bertram on March 22, 2021 (KXAN/Andrew Choat)
  • Storm damage in Bertram on March 22, 2021 (KXAN/Avery Travis)
    Storm damage in Bertram on March 22, 2021 (KXAN/Avery Travis)
  • Storm damage in Bertram on March 22, 2021 (KXAN/Andrew Choat)
    Storm damage in Bertram on March 22, 2021 (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

Decent-sized hail, some measuring almost two inches in diameter, also fell in the Central Texas. This video taken by Jennifer Goehring shows the hail coming down and covering the ground like snow in Burnet.

More viewer pictures from the Lake Buchanan area show hail bigger than quarters.

  • Hail that fell east of Lake Buchanan on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy: Rebecca Morrow)
    Hail that fell east of Lake Buchanan on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy: Rebecca Morrow)
  • Hail that fell east of Lake Buchanan on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy: Rebecca Morrow)
    Hail that fell east of Lake Buchanan on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy: Rebecca Morrow)
  • Hail that fell near Lake Buchanan on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy of Jim and Candy Smith)
    Hail that fell near Lake Buchanan on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy of Jim and Candy Smith)
  • Hail that fell near Lake Buchanan on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy of Jim and Candy Smith)
    Hail that fell near Lake Buchanan on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy of Jim and Candy Smith)
  • Hail in Lake Buchanan on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy: Marnie Schoenfeld)
    Hail in Lake Buchanan on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy: Marnie Schoenfeld)
  • Hail in Lake Buchanan on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy: Marnie Schoenfeld)
    Hail in Lake Buchanan on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy: Marnie Schoenfeld)
  • Hail in Llano County on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy: Mitzi Siegenthaler)
    Hail in Llano County on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy: Mitzi Siegenthaler)
  • Hail in Llano County on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy: Mitzi Siegenthaler)
    Hail in Llano County on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy: Mitzi Siegenthaler)

We’ll continue to add this story as more viewer pictures and videos come in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Monday

69° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 69° 55°

Tuesday

86° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 86° 53°

Wednesday

84° / 50°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 84° 50°

Thursday

72° / 52°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 30% 72° 52°

Friday

84° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 57°

Saturday

85° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 85° 54°

Sunday

79° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 79° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

61°

3 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
61°

60°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

61°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

83°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

82°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

72°

8 PM
Clear
1%
72°

68°

9 PM
Clear
1%
68°

66°

10 PM
Clear
1%
66°

63°

11 PM
Clear
1%
63°

61°

12 AM
Clear
1%
61°

58°

1 AM
Clear
1%
58°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss