PHOTOS: Severe storms hit parts of Central Texas, bringing hail and causing damage

Top video courtesy of Brian Polk
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms left a trail of damage in parts of Central Texas and the Hill Country late Monday night.
Bertram was the site of some of the most extensive damage. KXAN viewers sent in the below photos of damage to older buildings in the town.
Decent-sized hail, some measuring almost two inches in diameter, also fell in the Central Texas. This video taken by Jennifer Goehring shows the hail coming down and covering the ground like snow in Burnet.
More viewer pictures from the Lake Buchanan area show hail bigger than quarters.
We’ll continue to add this story as more viewer pictures and videos come in.