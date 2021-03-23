PHOTOS: Severe storms hit parts of Central Texas, bringing hail and causing damage

Top video courtesy of Brian Polk

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms left a trail of damage in parts of Central Texas and the Hill Country late Monday night.

Bertram was the site of some of the most extensive damage. KXAN viewers sent in the below photos of damage to older buildings in the town.

Damage along SH 29 in Bertram, Texas (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Storm damage on March 22, 2021 in Bertram (Courtesy: Dylan Caudle)

Storm damage in Bertram on March 22, 2021

Damage at what was once the A. B. McGill & Co. General Store in Bertram, Texas following severe weather on March 22, 2021. (Courtesy: Lane Shipp)

Storm damage in Bertram on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy Tabatha Hays)

Damage at Bertram Blend and Boutique in Bertram, Texas following severe weather on March 22, 2021. (Courtesy: D Miller Powell)

Storm damage along SH 29 in Bertram on March 22, 2021 (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

Storm damage in Bertram on March 22, 2021 (KXAN/Avery Travis)

Storm damage in Bertram on March 22, 2021 (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

Decent-sized hail, some measuring almost two inches in diameter, also fell in the Central Texas. This video taken by Jennifer Goehring shows the hail coming down and covering the ground like snow in Burnet.

More viewer pictures from the Lake Buchanan area show hail bigger than quarters.

Hail that fell east of Lake Buchanan on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy: Rebecca Morrow)

Hail that fell near Lake Buchanan on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy of Jim and Candy Smith)

Hail in Lake Buchanan on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy: Marnie Schoenfeld)

Hail in Llano County on March 22, 2021 (Courtesy: Mitzi Siegenthaler)

We’ll continue to add this story as more viewer pictures and videos come in.