PHOTOS: Hail pummels parts of Burnet, Williamson Counties

Top Video Courtesy Marilyn Stokes
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Folks in Liberty Hill, Round Rock and Leander were pummeled by hail as severe storms moved through Central Texas Thursday afternoon.
The storms prompted Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of Williamson County throughout the early afternoon. Up to tennis ball-sized hail was reported in some areas.
KXAN viewers sent in their pictures of the hail that fell in their yards. We will continue to add to this gallery as more photos come in.
This video from Tim McCoy in Leander shows hail plopping into a backyard pool.
Viewer Bob Myers shared another video of hail covering up most of the ground.
Do you have storm photos? Send them to reportit@kxan.com with your name and the location the picture was taken.