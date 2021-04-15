PHOTOS: Hail pummels parts of Burnet, Williamson Counties

Top Video Courtesy Marilyn Stokes

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Folks in Liberty Hill, Round Rock and Leander were pummeled by hail as severe storms moved through Central Texas Thursday afternoon.

The storms prompted Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of Williamson County throughout the early afternoon. Up to tennis ball-sized hail was reported in some areas.

KXAN viewers sent in their pictures of the hail that fell in their yards. We will continue to add to this gallery as more photos come in.

Nearly tennis ball-sized hail in Round Rock (Courtesy Greg Gotham)

Hail covering a deck in Elgin, Texas on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: Tomea Walker)

Hail in Leander April 15, 2021 – Trenell Landry

Hail in Pflugerville April 15, 2021 – Susan Humphrey

Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Susan Mayes

Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Melissa Glouchkova

Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Melissa Adcock

Hail in Liberty Hill April 15, 2021 – Wanda Sweeney

Hail in Liberty Hill April 15, 2021 – Wanda Sweeney

Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Joanne Douglas

Hail in Cedar Park April 15, 2021 – Jennifer Creed

Hail in the Avery Ranch area on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: Udhaya Kannan)

Hail in Leander April 15, 2021 – Mike Dickey

Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Williams Perez

Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Dawn Bures



Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Emily Ingalls

Hail in Leander April 15, 2021 (Photo: Marilyn Stokes)

Small hail in Burnet, Texas on April 15, 2021

Penny-sized hail in downtown Burnet on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: James Kershner)

Hail between Holda and Doss in southern Mason County on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: John Spencer)

Hail between Holda and Doss in southern Mason County on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: John Spencer)

Ping pong ball sized hail in Cedar Park April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Alice Belous)

Hail between Bertram and Liberty Hill April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Paul Hickman)

Hail covers a porch in Burnet, Texas, April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Alan Vizina)

Golf ball-sized hail in Leander April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Mrandon Morey)

This video from Tim McCoy in Leander shows hail plopping into a backyard pool.

Viewer Bob Myers shared another video of hail covering up most of the ground.

Do you have storm photos? Send them to reportit@kxan.com with your name and the location the picture was taken.