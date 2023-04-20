(KXAN) — Severe thunderstorms moved through Central Texas Thursday, bringing flash flooding and hail.

Golf ball-size hail was reported in Liberty Hill and Georgetown Thursday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS crews responded to multiple water rescues, mostly in north Austin, after rapid, heavy rain created flash floods.

Image of hail in Leander from April 20, 2023 (Courtesy Paula Fielder)

Post storm sunset in Marble Falls, Thursday, April 20, 2023 (KXAN ReportIt photo/Charlene Breth)

Hail damage in Fredericksburg Thursday, April 20, 2023. (KXAN ReportIt photo/Gretchen Smith)

Hail in Fredericksburg Thursday, April 20, 2023. (KXAN ReportIt photo/Gretchen Smith)

Downtown Austin under stormy skies Thursday, April 20, 2023. (KXAN ReportIt photo/Adam Mosier)

You can email photos and videos to ReportIt@kxan.com. If you take photos of hail, in particular, it’s helpful to include an object alongside it to help gauge how large it is. Coins or sports balls are a good option.

Here’s a full explainer of how to take and submit photos like a professional.