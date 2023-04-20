(KXAN) — Severe thunderstorms moved through Central Texas Thursday, bringing flash flooding and hail.

Golf ball-size hail was reported in Liberty Hill and Georgetown Thursday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS crews responded to multiple water rescues, mostly in north Austin, after rapid, heavy rain created flash floods.

  • Image of hail in Leander from April 20, 2023 (Courtesy Paula Fielder)
  • Post storm sunset in Marble Falls, Thursday, April 20, 2023 (KXAN ReportIt photo/Charlene Breth)
  • Hail damage in Fredericksburg Thursday, April 20, 2023. (KXAN ReportIt photo/Gretchen Smith)
  • Hail in Fredericksburg Thursday, April 20, 2023. (KXAN ReportIt photo/Gretchen Smith)
  • Downtown Austin under stormy skies Thursday, April 20, 2023. (KXAN ReportIt photo/Adam Mosier)
  • Downtown Austin under stormy skies. (KXAN ReportIt photo/Adam Mosier)
You can email photos and videos to ReportIt@kxan.com. If you take photos of hail, in particular, it’s helpful to include an object alongside it to help gauge how large it is. Coins or sports balls are a good option.

