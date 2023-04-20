(KXAN) — Severe thunderstorms moved through Central Texas Thursday, bringing flash flooding and hail.
Golf ball-size hail was reported in Liberty Hill and Georgetown Thursday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS crews responded to multiple water rescues, mostly in north Austin, after rapid, heavy rain created flash floods.
You can email photos and videos to ReportIt@kxan.com. If you take photos of hail, in particular, it’s helpful to include an object alongside it to help gauge how large it is. Coins or sports balls are a good option.
Here’s a full explainer of how to take and submit photos like a professional.