AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the National Weather Service released its damage survey, confirming that an EF-0 tornado touched down early Thursday in Caldwell County.

KXAN Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans said tornadoes don’t get much smaller or more brief than this. The tornado hit four miles southeast of Niederwald, which is about 40 minutes southeast of Austin.

Winds barely even met the threshold for EF-0 intensity, at only 65 miles per hour. The tornado was on the ground for less than half a mile and for only one minute. The tornado damage path was only 10 yards wide.

There were no injuries reported in this tornado, Yeomans said, although one shed was damaged.

While spring is our typical severe weather season, flash flooding and tornadoes are not unheard of in October. The autumn is Central Texas’ secondary severe weather season.