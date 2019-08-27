Nuclear bombs and icebergs considered for stopping hurricanes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Stopping a hurricane with a nuclear bomb is not the craziest idea proposed.

Over the last few decades, scientists have proposed everything from icebergs to covering the ocean in soot — but could these plans work?

Let’s start with the question on everyone’s minds.

Every hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, receives dozens of letters asking the big “nuke a hurricane” question. They have a whole page dedicated to the question.

A hurricane can unleash as much power as 10,000 nuclear bombs, so one bomb isn’t going to cut it. On top of that, in order to alter a hurricane’s force, a sustained high-pressure blast of air would be needed. A nuclear blast’s shockwave, which would create the needed blast, is too fast and not strong enough to affect the hurricane.

So, no, a hurricane can’t be stopped by a nuke.

How about dropping an iceberg in front of a hurricane?

Hurricanes need warm water to develop, so cooling the water makes perfect sense. However, if an iceberg is 30 miles across, you would need 2,000 square miles of icebergs, which would need to stay under the eye wall of a moving hurricane, just to cool the water. Also, all the tropical fish would freeze and die.

In the 1970s, scientists considered covering the whole ocean in soot.

The idea was that the soot would reflect the sun’s heat. That heat would then form thunderstorms that would pull energy away from the hurricane. This plan might work, except then the whole ocean would be covered in soot.

Finally, from 1962 to 1983, the U.S. government ran a program called “Project Stormfury.” In the project, pilots would fly into hurricanes and attempt cloud seeding. Cloud seeding is the process of dumping silver iodide or even dry ice into a cloud. Super-cooled water droplets inside the cloud would then freeze and the cloud would grow.

By cloud seeding the rain bands, the scientist hoped to create a larger eye wall that would then consume the original eye wall. This new eye wall would be much bigger, and because of physics, would mean less intense winds inside the hurricane.

All of these experiments signify two things: 1) humans have an amazing imagination and 2) we are unable to control one of the most powerful forces on the planet.