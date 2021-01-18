NOAA: 2020 was Earth’s second warmest year on record

The average land and ocean surface temperature across the globe in 2020 was 1.76 degrees F (0.98 of a degree C) above average — just 0.04 of a degree F (0.02 of a degree C) cooler than the 2016 record.

The Northern Hemisphere saw its hottest year on record at 2.30 degrees F (1.28 degrees C) above the 20th-century average.

A world map plotted with color blocks depicting percentiles of global average land and ocean temperatures for the full year 2020. Color blocks depict increasing warmth, from dark blue (record-coldest area) to dark red (record-warmest area) and spanning areas in between that were “much cooler than average” through “much warmer than average”. (NOAA NCEI)