Newest weather satellite set to launch this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — NASA will launch the newest NOAA weather satellite into space on Tuesday at 3:38PM CST from Cape Canaveral, Florida. This weather satellite will be the third in GOES-R series, a forecasting tool used by meteorologists worldwide.

What is the GOES-R Series?

The Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES), known as the GOES-R Series, comprises a pair of weather satellites orbiting 22,236 miles above Earth’s equator. These satellites move at the speed of Earth’s rotation, allowing them to maintain their position over a specific region, providing coverage of an area spanning more than half the Earth.

There are currently two functioning weather satellites: GOES-16 and GOES-17.

GOES-16 (formerly known as GOES-R) launched in 2016 and currently functions as NOAA’s GOES-East.

PHOTO: Geocolor imagery from GOES-East | COURTESY: NOAA

GOES-17 (formerly known as GOES-S) launched in 2018 and currently functions as NOAA’s GOES-West.

PHOTO: Geocolor imagery from GOES-West | COURTESY: NOAA

What do the satellites do?

The GOES-R Series satellites scan the Earth as frequently as every 30 seconds, providing advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements used in forecasting. Compared to their predecessors, the GOES satellites are able to scan the Earth 5x faster at 4x the resolution and 3x the number of channels.

Both satellites are equipped with an Advanced Baseline Imager, the primary tool used for imagery, and a Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM), an instrument that captures & maps real-time lightning activity (both intracloud & cloud-to-ground).

Onboard both satellites is also a Solar Ultraviolet Imager (SUVI) and Extreme Ultraviolet and X-ray Irradiance Sensors (EXIS) to monitor the sun and potential solar flares, in addition to a Space Environment In-Situ Suite (SEISS) and Magnetometer to gauge space weather.

According to NOAA, the suite of instruments onboard each satellite provides data that allows for:

Improved hurricane track and intensity forecasts

Increased thunderstorm and tornado warning lead time

Earlier warning of lightning ground strike hazards

Better detection of heavy rainfall and flash flood risks

Better monitoring of smoke and dust

Improved air quality warnings and alerts

Better fire detection and intensity estimation

Improved detection of low clouds and fog

Improved transportation safety and aviation route planning

Improved warning for communications and navigation disruptions and power blackouts

More accurate monitoring of energetic particles responsible for radiation hazards

Where will GOES-T go?

After launch, GOES-T will be renamed GOES-18 once reaching geostationary orbit. There will be a period of testing needed to make sure instruments and systems are functioning correctly.

If the equipment passes for accuracy, GOES-18 will take the place of GOES-17 as GOES-West, monitoring the hazards and weather systems affecting the western United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America and the Pacific Ocean. (GOES-17 will stay in orbit and be used as a spare.)

GOES-T will function similar to GOES-16 and GOES-17, with the exception of two modifications. The newest weather satellite has a slightly modified Advanced Baseline Imager to help with a previous malfunctioning cooling system issue in addition to an upgraded magnetometer.

Launch forecast

Tuesday’s forecast bears watching in Cape Canaveral, Florida as a nearby disturbance may provide less-than-ideal conditions for the afternoon launch. Morning showers are likely to clear but leftover cloud cover and breezy winds may delay take-off. Stay with the KXAN First Warning Weather team as we continue to monitor conditions.