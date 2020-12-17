New winter outlook: Drier, warmer than normal weather will worsen drought

The Climate Prediction Center has issued the new monthly outlooks for precipitation and temperatures across the U.S. for the next year. Central Texas is part of a large area of the southern U.S. forecast to remain drier and warmer than normal through winter, and well into spring. The rainfall shortage is expected to worsen already severe to extreme drought conditions across Central Texas.

Drier than normal weather is forecast for much of the southern U.S. and all of Texas this winter

Warmer than normal weather is forecast across much of the U.S. and all of Texas during winter 2020-2021

Precipitation outlooks through winter 2022

Temperature outlooks through winter 2022

Prognostic Discussion for Long-Lead Seasonal Outlooks

NWS Climate Prediction Center College Park MD

Thu Dec 17 2020

SUMMARY OF THE OUTLOOK FOR NON-TECHNICAL USERS

Moderate La Nina conditions are present across the equatorial Pacific Ocean, as

indicated by current oceanic and atmospheric observations. La Nina is expected

to continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter, with a potential transition

to ENSO-neutral (~50% chance) during Spring 2021. The January-February-March

(JFM) temperature outlook favors below normal seasonal mean temperatures for

approximately the southeastern quarter of Mainland Alaska and the Alaska

Panhandle, and from the Pacific Northwest eastward across the Northern Rockies

to the Northern Plains. Maximum probabilities for below normal temperatures

exceed 50% over the extreme southeast portion of Mainland Alaska, the Alaska

Panhandle, and Washington state. Above normal temperatures are favored across

parts of northern and western Alaska, and for approximately the southern

one-half of the CONUS, extending northward across the Ohio Valley, Central and

Northern Appalachians, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast. Maximum probabilities for

above normal temperatures exceed 60% across parts of the Southwest, Southern

Rockies and Southern Great Plains. The JFM precipitation outlook favors above

normal precipitation for most of the northern tier of the CONUS, extending

southward from the Great Lakes across eastern portions of the Middle

Mississippi Valley, the Ohio Valley, and the Central and Northern Appalachians.

Above normal precipitation is also favored for northern and western portions of

Alaska. Maximum probabilities for above normal precipitation exceed 50% over

the Lower Ohio Valley. There are elevated odds of below normal precipitation

for approximately the southern one-third to one-half of the CONUS, and along

the southern Alaska coast from the eastern Alaska Peninsula to the southern

Panhandle region. Maximum probabilities of below normal precipitation exceed

60% from southeastern Arizona to the Big Bend area of Texas, and over parts of

northern Florida and southern Georgia.

Equal Chances (EC) are forecast for areas where probabilities for each category

of seasonal mean temperatures or seasonal total precipitation amounts are

predicted to be similar to climatological probabilities.

BASIS AND SUMMARY OF THE CURRENT LONG-LEAD OUTLOOKS

CURRENT ATMOSPHERIC AND OCEANIC CONDITIONS

Tropical oceanic and atmospheric observations reflect ongoing La Nina

conditions. During the past 30-days, a Pacific equatorial cold tongue with

negative sea-surface temperature (SST) anomalies was located from about 160 deg

E across the Date Line to about 100 deg W. SST anomalies for the period ranged

between 0.5 deg C to 1.5 deg C over most of this region. Subsurface

temperatures were colder-than-average for the same region, down to a depth of

about 175 meters. The Oceanic Nino 3.4 Index (ONI) for the latest observed

season (SON 2020) is -1.2 deg C, which qualifies as a moderate La Nina at this

time. Atmospheric observations feature enhanced easterly trade winds at 850-hPa

from the western to the east-central equatorial Pacific, westerly wind

anomalies at 200-hPa over most of the Pacific, and suppressed tropical

convection over the western and central Pacific.

PROGNOSTIC DISCUSSION OF SST FORECASTS

The CPC Nino3.4 SST consolidation depicts negative SST anomalies increasing

slightly in amplitude to about -1.3 or -1.4 deg C by the anticipated NDJ 2020

peak of this La Nina event, before slowly recovering to -1.0 deg C by JFM 2021.

The consolidation forecast predicts the ONI value will cross the -0.5 deg C

threshold into ENSO-neutral territory during MAM 2021, and reach the zero

anomaly line by MJJ 2021. The NMME ensemble mean SST plume for the Nino 3.4

region reaches the -0.5 deg C threshold by April 2021, and the C3S (Copernicus)

SST plume reaches the ENSO-neutral threshold slightly later in the spring. The

CPC-IRI consensus predicts the likelihood of La Nina will drop to the same

likelihood of ENSO-neutral by about AMJ 2021. The official ENSO forecast calls

for approximately a 95% chance for La Nina to continue through Northern

Hemisphere winter, with a potential transition during the spring 2021 (~50%

chance of Neutral during AMJ 2021).

PROGNOSTIC TOOLS USED FOR U.S. TEMPERATURE AND PRECIPITATION OUTLOOKS

Given a very high likelihood of the persistence of La Nina conditions, the

seasonal outlooks utilized canonical impacts during past observed La Nina

events as guidance for many areas of the forecast domain through at least MAM

This guidance included regressions of temperature and precipitation

relative to the CPC consolidation forecasts of the Nino3.4 region and via

“bridging” techniques utilizing statistical relationships between dynamical

model forecasts of the Nino 3.4 index and observed temperature and

precipitation. Dynamical model guidance from the North American Multi-Model

Ensemble (NMME) and the model suite from the Copernicus program are a

significant component of guidance for the temperature and precipitation

outlooks through MJJ 2021. Beyond MJJ 2021, the consolidation of various

statistical tools, including decadal trends , was the primary basis for the

outlooks, with little remaining influence from ENSO or other reliable

large-scale signals of climate variability for these forecast leads. Also,

based on current and potential drought conditions in many areas across the

southern tier of the CONUS, low soil moisture conditions influenced the

temperature outlooks for the spring and early summer 2021. At later leads,

decadal trends in temperature and precipitation were the primary tool used in

creating the seasonal outlooks.

PROGNOSTIC DISCUSSION OF OUTLOOKS – JFM 2021 TO JFM 2022

TEMPERATURE

The temperature outlook for JFM 2021 favors below normal seasonal mean

temperatures for approximately the southeastern quarter of Mainland Alaska and

the Alaska Panhandle, based largely on La Nina composites/regressions and

climate model forecasts. Over the Lower 48 states, below normal temperatures

are also favored for the Pacific Northwest, the Northern Rockies, and much of

the Northern Great Plains, which is also characteristic of a mature cold season

La Nina. Perhaps the area of greatest uncertainty regarding below normal

temperatures is over South Dakota and portions of the Upper Mississippi Valley,

where there are significant differences between the tools. For example, tools

such as the Final CON and CBaM support anomalous cold across this region,

whereas the uncalibrated NMME, C3S(Copernicus) and CFS favor anomalous warmth.

Parts of this region are in drought, and are expected to be in drought in the

early spring. Any lack of snow cover would also support relative warmth during

JFM (please refer to CPC’s Monthly Outlook discussion for more information). It

was decided that EC was the best bet for the temperature pattern across most of

South Dakota and much of the Upper Mississippi Valley during JFM. Regarding the

odds for below normal temperatures over Alaska and the CONUS, maximum

probabilities exceed 50% over the extreme southeast portion of Mainland Alaska,

the Alaska Panhandle, and western Washington state. Above normal temperatures

are favored across portions of northern and western Alaska, and for

approximately the southern one-half and eastern one-third of the CONUS. Maximum

probabilities for above normal temperatures exceed 60% across parts of the

Southwest, Southern Rockies and Southern Great Plains. The above normal

(upper-tercile) temperatures favored in northwestern Alaska is consistent with

many of the objective tools, and temperature trends during the last 15 years.

The upper-tercile temperatures predicted over the southern, and much of the

eastern, CONUS, are supported by La Nina composites, most of the NMME inputs,

and the ENSO-OCN tool which combines ENSO information with trends .

The subsequent temperature outlooks for FMA and MAM are similar to the JFM

temperature outlook, which is reasonable given the intensity and anticipated

duration of the La Nina. As the region of favored below normal temperatures

fades across the northern tier states (from the Pacific Northwest to the

Northern Plains), the probabilities and spatial coverage for above normal

temperatures slowly increases across the eastern CONUS. In Alaska, the chances

of above normal temperatures increases to over 50% in MAM, based in part on the

earlier climatological breakup of sea ice, and longer-term temperature trends .

By AMJ 2021, the odds of La Nina and ENSO-neutral are roughly equal near 50%,

with a potential transition from La Nina to ENSO-neutral. From MJJ through SON,

warmer-than-normal temperatures are favored across most of the CONUS and

Alaska, supported by dynamical models , the statistical consolidation

(Stat-CON), and trends . From OND onwards, uncertainty (and therefore, EC)

gradually expands across the northwestern and north-central CONUS, while

temperature trends favor above normal temperatures in Alaska.

PRECIPITATION

The JFM 2021 precipitation outlook favors above normal precipitation amounts

from much of the northwestern quarter of the CONUS eastward across the Great

Lakes and interior Northeast, extending southward over the eastern CONUS across

the Ohio, Tennessee, and much of the Mississippi Valleys, and portions of the

Appalachians.. Above normal precipitation is also favored for northern and

western portions of Alaska. These areas of favored wetter-than-normal

conditions are consistent with what is typically observed during mature, cold

season La Nina’s, and are well supported by a majority of climate models.

Maximum probabilities of above normal precipitation exceed 50% over the Lower

Ohio Valley. There are elevated odds of below normal precipitation for

approximately the southern one-third to one-half of the CONUS, and along the

southern Alaska coast from about Kodiak Island and Cook Inlet southeastward

across the Alaska Panhandle. These favored regions of below normal

precipitation are also consistent with classic La Nina wintertime setups.

Maximum probabilities of below normal precipitation exceed 60% over far

southern New Mexico and adjacent parts of southwestern Texas, and over parts of

northern Florida and southern Georgia. Unfortunately, much of the southern

CONUS is also experiencing drought, after a lackluster summer monsoon season

and relatively dry autumn.

La Nina is the primary physical driver behind the subsequent FMA and MAM

precipitation outlooks, so only minor adjustments were needed to the

corresponding outlooks made last month. In MAM, the amplitude of La Nina and

its associated precipitation impacts are expected to begin to decline. In AMJ

2021, below normal precipitation amounts are forecast to diminish in spatial

coverage across the southern CONUS, and be centered over most of the

southwestern quarter of the CONUS before the signal disappears completely in

MJJ. Over much of the eastern CONUS during AMJ and MJJ, above normal

precipitation is favored, based in large part on the consolidation tool,

precipitation trends , the CFS, and the Constructed Analog on Pacific SSTs. In

JJA and JAS 2021, trends favor the development of a dry signal in the Northwest

CONUS. Trends also favor the reduction in coverage of the wet signal in the

East, beginning in JJA and continuing through OND. The final three leads (NDJ

2021-JFM 2022) feature a favored area of above normal precipitation in the

vicinity of the Northern Great Plains, which expands eastward with time towards

the Ohio Valley. The Alaska precipitation outlooks from AMJ 2021 through JFM

2022 indicate EC, based on the predicted conclusion of La Nina during the

springtime and weak and/or inconsistent precipitation signals among the

tools/trends thereafter.

FORECASTER: Anthony Artusa

The Climatic normals are based on conditions between 1981 and 2010, following

the World Meterological Organization convention of using the most recent 3

complete decades as the climatic reference period. The probability anomalies

for temperature and precipitation based on these new normals better represent

shorter term climatic anomalies than the forecasts based on older normals.

