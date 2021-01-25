New outlook for spring: warmer, drier than normal

The Climate Prediction Center’s new outlooks for the remainder of winter and the coming spring indicate warmer than normal and drier than normal conditions are likely to prevail over Texas. These are the outlooks for temperature and precipitation for the February-March-April timeframe.

Below, the outlooks for our coming spring indicate drier and warmer than normal weather across all of Texas during the three month period March-April-May, or meteorological spring.

Here are all the outlooks into 2022. The continued impacts of global warming have warmer than normal temperatures predicted during every three month period.

The precipitation outlooks into 2022 indicate equal chances for wetter or drier than normal weather in Texas after this spring.

Here is the CPC’s discussion related to this month’s outlooks:

SUMMARY OF THE OUTLOOK FOR NON-TECHNICAL USERS

La Nina conditions are present across the equatorial Pacific Ocean, as

indicated by current oceanic and atmospheric observations. La Nina is expected

to continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter (~95% chance), with a

potential transition to ENSO-neutral (~55% chance) during April-May-June 2021.

The February-March-April (FMA) temperature outlook favors below normal seasonal

mean temperatures for the southern half of mainland Alaska, the Alaska

Panhandle, and from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the Northern Rockies.

Above normal seasonal mean temperatures are favored across parts of northern

and western Alaska, and for most of the CONUS, except portions of the Northern

Plains, Northern Rockies, Southern Oregon, and Northern California. Maximum

probabilities for above normal temperatures exceed 60% across parts of the

Southwest and Southern Great Plains. The FMA precipitation outlook favors above

normal precipitation for most of the northern tier of the CONUS, extending from

the Pacific Northwest to the Great Lakes, then southward across eastern

portions of the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Ohio Valley, and the Central and

Northern Appalachians. Above normal precipitation is also favored for northern

and western portions of Alaska. Maximum probabilities for above normal

precipitation exceed 50% over the Ohio Valley. From central and southern

California across the Great Basin to the Central and Southern Plains, below

normal precipitation is favored. Below normal precipitation is the most favored

outcome across portions of the Southeast, as well as along the southern coast

of mainland Alaska and for the Alaska Panhandle.

Equal Chances (EC) are forecast for areas where probabilities for each category

of seasonal mean temperatures or seasonal total precipitation amounts are

predicted to be similar to climatological probabilities.

BASIS AND SUMMARY OF THE CURRENT LONG-LEAD OUTLOOKS

CURRENT ATMOSPHERIC AND OCEANIC CONDITIONS

Tropical oceanic and atmospheric observations reflect ongoing La Nina

conditions. During the past 30-days, an area of negative sea-surface

temperature (SST) anomalies was located from about 160 deg E to the coast of

South America. SST anomalies for the period ranged between 0.5 deg C to 1.5 deg

C over most of this region, with the strongest anomalies from 170-150 deg W.

Some warming has occurred recently, east of 135W. Subsurface temperatures were

colder-than-average for the same region, down to a depth of about 175 meters.

The Oceanic Nino 3.4 Index (ONI) for the latest observed season (OND 2020) is

-1.3 deg C, which qualifies as a moderate La Nina at this time. Atmospheric

observations reflect enhanced easterly trade winds at 850-hPa from the western

to the east-central equatorial Pacific, westerly wind anomalies at 200-hPa over

most of the Pacific, and suppressed tropical convection over the western and

central Pacific. The atmospheric conditions reflect a canonical La Nina

response.

PROGNOSTIC DISCUSSION OF SST FORECASTS

The CPC Nino3.4 SST consolidation depicts negative SST anomalies weakening (so

warming) through the remainder of the winter and spring of 2021. The

consolidation forecast predicts the ONI value will cross the -0.5 deg C

threshold into ENSO-neutral territory during FMA 2021, and reach the zero

anomaly line by AMJ 2021. This is slightly warmer than last month’s SST CON.

The NMME ensemble mean SST plume for the Nino 3.4 region reaches the -0.5 deg C

threshold by April 2021, and continues to warm slightly through summer 2021.

The C3S (Copernicus) SST plume reaches the ENSO-neutral threshold slightly

earlier, in Feb, then remains at or about -0.5 deg C until June. The CPC-IRI

consensus predicts the likelihood of La Nina will drop to the same likelihood

of ENSO-neutral by about AMJ 2021. The official ENSO forecast calls for

approximately a 95% chance for La Nina to continue through Northern Hemisphere

winter, with a potential transition during the spring 2021 (~55% chance of ENSO

Neutral during AMJ 2021).

PROGNOSTIC TOOLS USED FOR U.S. TEMPERATURE AND PRECIPITATION OUTLOOKS

Given a very high likelihood of the persistence of La Nina conditions, the

seasonal outlooks utilized canonical impacts during past observed La Nina

events as guidance for many areas of the forecast domain through at least MAM

This guidance included regressions of temperature and precipitation

relative to the CPC consolidation forecasts of the Nino3.4 region and via

“bridging” techniques utilizing statistical relationships between dynamical

model forecasts of the Nino 3.4 index and observed temperature and

precipitation. Dynamical model guidance from the North American Multi-Model

Ensemble (NMME) and the model suite from the Copernicus program are a

significant component of guidance for the temperature and precipitation

outlooks through JJA 2021. Beyond JJA 2021, the consolidation of various

statistical tools, including decadal trends , was the primary basis for the

outlooks, with little remaining influence from ENSO or other reliable

large-scale signals of climate variability for these forecast leads. Predicted

low soil moisture conditions as a result of predicted precipitation totals over

already dry areas, influenced the temperature outlooks for the spring and early

summer 2021 over the Central Plains and Southwest. At later leads, decadal

trends in temperature and precipitation were the primary tool used in creating

the seasonal outlooks.

PROGNOSTIC DISCUSSION OF OUTLOOKS – FMA 2021 TO FMA 2022

TEMPERATURE

The temperature outlook for FMA 2021 reflects current model guidance, blended

with likely impacts of La Nina and trends . The favoring of below normal

temperatures across portions of mainland Alaska, the Alaska Panhandle, and the

Pacific Northwest reflect La Nina conditions. The outlook is slightly warmer

than last month’s outlook but colder than the recent model guidance for this

region. The FMA outlook for the Northern Great Plains is warmer than last

month’s lead 2 outlook, reflecting the ongoing lack of snow cover and more

recent model guidance, though probabilities are modest at best from North

Dakota to Illinois. Odds for above normal temperatures were also increased

across the Lower Mississippi, Gulf Coast, and Florida, reflecting recent model

guidance and likely La Nina impacts. The outlooks for later spring and summer

2021 reflect recent model guidance and trends , with the lowest probabilities in

the central portions of the CONUS where variances are highest, model skill

lowest, and trends are small to negative. Outlooks for next autumn were

unchanged, as the reasoning behind the outlooks has not changed for those

periods, and trends are the most reliable tool. Some outlooks are calling for

a second La Nina winter, which would not be unprecedented since 1950, and the

outlooks for next winter are already aligned for that possibility.

PRECIPITATION

La Nina is the primary physical driver behind the subsequent FMA and MAM

precipitation outlooks, so only minor adjustments were needed to the

corresponding outlooks made last month. In MAM, the amplitude of La Nina and

its associated precipitation impacts are expected to begin to decline. In AMJ

2021, below normal precipitation amounts are forecast to diminish in spatial

coverage across the southern CONUS, and be centered over most of the

southwestern quarter of the CONUS. After AMJ, with a predicted ENSO Neutral,

trends are more highly factored, which favors below normal precipitation for

portions of the Northern and Central Rockies during summer months, shifting

southward during the winter. East of the Mississippi, summer and early autumn

months have a wet trend. By next winter, Dec-Jan-Feb 2021-22, the only

remaining signal is the trend for above normal precipitation over the Northern

Plains.