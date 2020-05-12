Neighbors capture video of tornado touching down in Caldwell County

Viewer Raelynn Long says she was helping catch loose cattle when she saw a funnel cloud just outside of Luling.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Neighbors in Caldwell County faced storms for much of the day Tuesday, including a tornado touchdown.

“We turned out of the driveway and there was the tornado and we were like, ‘Oh no!’” recalls Raelynn Long, who as helping catch loose cattle on a farm just outside of Luling when she found herself in an unexpected scenario.

“I’d never been in a situation where we were in the middle of nowhere with a truck, a trailer and a couple of cows and horses,” says the Texas State student.

“And then we seen the tornado go across the road and then just go back up in the clouds. It was pretty wicked,” says Joanna Spencer, who was managing the MacMahan Country Store about 12 minutes north of Luling when a customer ran in to tell her that a pole across the street had fallen.

“I ran over there and looked and the tree was on fire because the electrical line fell into the tree,” Spencer says.

“I’ve been here 11 years and I’ve never seen a tornado here. And I’ve lived out here for 27 years and I’ve never seen a tornado. It’s weird,” Spencer says. “I just want to go home and get out of the weather because it really scared me.”

Both women say they consider themselves lucky no one was hurt.

