TEXAS (KXAN) — Strong thunderstorms affected Central Texas Friday night with the approach of a Pacific cold front. But as of 10 a.m. Saturday, there were no reports of any storm damage based on the Storm Prediction Center’s summary from Friday night to early Saturday morning. The storms did cause a ground stop for a brief time at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

It was a different story for northeast Texas, where a Level 4 out of 5 meant a moderate risk for severe weather.

Multiple tornadoes in northeast Texas

Twelve tornadoes were reported in Texas (of the 19 indicated by the SPC storm report) between 3 and 7 p.m. One of those twisters touched down in Powderly, Texas, where at least 50 homes were damaged or destroyed. Ten people had to be hospitalized, two of them with critical injuries. The Lamar County judge says that, in all, there were at least two dozen injured. Powderly is 120 miles northeast of Dallas.

Injuries were reported near the Mt. Moriah Church in Omaha, Texas, (about 130 miles from Dallas) where people got stuck under debris and downed trees. Another tornado in the New Boston area in Bowie County downed trees and left a good amount of debris. Roads were blocked as a result.

Still, another tornado touched down near Sulphur Springs. Preliminary reports indicate that at least three homes were damaged just south of the city. No one was injured.

Hail reported measured as high as 1.50″ (quarter size) to 1.75″ (golf ball size).

The area was also inundated with some downpours. DFW Airport measured 3.01″, a record for the airport.

Calm weather has settled over the region today.