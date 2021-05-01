VIDEO: More than 70 low water crossings closed in Travis, Caldwell, Burnet and Bastrop Counties

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Heavy rain moved through Central Texas Saturday, prompting Flash Flood Warnings for parts of Travis County until 6 p.m. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for the southern half of the KXAN viewing area as well.

7:14 p.m.

The below video is of a lightning strike in northwest Leander, caught by a Nest cam. This was sent in by Tye Prange.

6:57 p.m.

The gallery below shows photos from Saturday’s storm from local residents across Central Texas.

Rain starts to slow down in Burnet County. (Courtesy: Sis Hoskins)

Local resident shows rain measuring close to 4.5 inches in southwest Austin.

Rain gauge shows rain measuring close to 4 inches of rain in Pflugerville. (Courtesy: Kay Taylor)

5:30 p.m.

At 4:45 p.m., crews with Bluebonnet Electric were repairing downed power lines near McMahan. They believe it was caused by lightning. Crews expect power to be restored to the remaining 32 customers by 5:45 p.m., the company said.

In Caldwell County, local storm reports from the National Weather Service say FM 1322 is closed due to flooding. Another report from Travis County says there are closures in place along Cameron Road.

4:35 p.m.

The below video from storm chaser Jeff Mangum shows water rushing over a low water crossing along Bull Creek, near 360 and Spicewood Springs Road.

4:30 p.m.

By 4:30 p.m., ATXfloods.com was reported nearly 60 crossings closed in the Travis, Caldwell and Burnet Counties.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Williamson County now, including Round Rock, Georgetown and Cedar Park until 7:15 p.m.

4:20 p.m.

The below video shows a flooded low water crossing along Eanes Creek near Hill Country Middle School.

4:10 p.m.

According to the Lower Colorado River Authority, flood operations are starting at Bastrop Dam.

“Flows will be fast and water levels will be higher than usual downstream of Bastrop Dam,” according to the alert, which was sent at 3:45 p.m.

They are asking those in the area to take immediate action to protect people and property that could be affected.

4:01 p.m.

At 3:17 p.m. Bluebonnet Electric reported an outage affecting about 483 customers near McMahan in Caldwell County. A tweet from the power company said it’s near where FM 713, FM 86 and FM 3158 meet.

“We will provide more info as crews arrive at location to restore power as quickly, safely as possible,” the company wrote.

3:45 p.m.

More than 40 low water crossings were closed as of 3:45 p.m., many along Spicewood Springs Road toward St. Edwards Park and near the Bull Creek Greenbelt, according to ATXfloods.com.

Through a local storm report from the National Weather Service, flooding was seen at a low water crossing at Old San Antonio Road and Onion Creek in Travis County just after 3 p.m.

2:58 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Travis and Bastrop Counties until 6 p.m.

2:27 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Hays and Caldwell Counties until 5:30 p.m.