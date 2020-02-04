February freeze could kill plants, weaken wildflower season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Look no further than south Austin for an indication of how mild this winter has been.

A mountain laurel on the corner of South First Street and Lightsey Road is in full bloom, its purple flowers cascading from its branches weeks ahead of schedule.

“Things seem to be just popping and I’m a little worried because it’s February 3,” said Adam Coffin, general manager of the Great Outdoors nursery. “We’re not ready.”

Tuesday’s forecast 80-degree temperatures will lead into an expected freeze (and potential for wintry weather with it). Plants and wildflowers blooming early thanks to the warm, wet winter may be devastated by the sudden weather shift.

A bluebonnet blooms along the side on Interstate 35 on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

“The tree will just lose those pieces, die off, and have to reproduce again next spring,” Coffin said of the trees that are sprouting new growth. As for the wildflowers, “they either won’t come back out or they’re going to be diminished. And if these blooms that we have now get hit, and it knocks those plants back, we may not get a second bloom.”

The freeze will also be bad for potted plants left outside, he said. Hundreds of people came into the nursery on Sunday to buy new greenery, enticed in part by the springlike weather. Now Coffin worries a lot of those customers will be back after this week to restock.

Experienced gardeners, meanwhile, aren’t sure what to do. “A lot of this is cool-season plants,” said Sherry Mason as she shopped the shelves, “and I’m kind of debating on whether to put them in since it’s February and things are so warm already.”

Mason, a gardener for the last 30 years, has noticed some of her plants blooming now, too, a month and a half before they usually do. “I’ll see them probably beginning mid-March starting to wake up again from the roots,” she said. “A lot of them are doing that right now.”

A bee samples the early-blooming mountain laurel in south Austin on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

She ended up going home with just a few new flowers, good for pollinators. But the freeze will be dangerous for them, too.

Bees are starting to be more active in the warmer weather, seeking out the new blooms. The ones that survive the sudden temperature drop will be back out looking for any flowers that survived. “They need something to replenish themselves and kind of find some sustenance,” Coffin said.

To protect plants, especially those with fresh buds or lighter-green, tender new growth, cover them with a cloth or something else breathable, he suggested. Do not trim back plants before the freeze; while the new growth might die in the cold, it will still provide some insulation for the rest of the plant.

Later in the spring and into summer, gardens may start to look a lot fuller than in past years, Coffin said. Usually cold in the winter kills off shrubs to a manageable size; without that die-off, the base for new growth is bigger this year.

Hold off buying sub-tropical plants for right now, he urged, but if gardeners simply can’t wait to get back into the yard before the freeze threat is completely gone this winter, snapdragons, pansies, violas, evergreens, trees and shrubs are all good options to get in the ground now.