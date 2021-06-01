Memorial Day weekend weather leaves behind big mess in Austin area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe weather left thousands of people in the Austin area without electricity over Memorial Day weekend.

Austin Energy released new video on Tuesday to show what their crews are dealing with.

High winds broke tree limbs, which damaged power lines throughout the area. Overall, about 30,000 customers lost power from Friday night’s storm.

AUSTIN ENERGY OUTAGE MAP

That number dropped to about 2,000 still without power on Saturday.

Currently, there are fewer than 20 active outages leaving around 30 customers in the dark.

Austin Energy says crews are working hard to restore power to all of their customers as quickly as possible, but that these individual issues take more time.