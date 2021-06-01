Memorial Day weekend weather leaves behind big mess in Austin area

Weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe weather left thousands of people in the Austin area without electricity over Memorial Day weekend.

Austin Energy released new video on Tuesday to show what their crews are dealing with.

High winds broke tree limbs, which damaged power lines throughout the area. Overall, about 30,000 customers lost power from Friday night’s storm.

AUSTIN ENERGY OUTAGE MAP

That number dropped to about 2,000 still without power on Saturday.

Currently, there are fewer than 20 active outages leaving around 30 customers in the dark.

Austin Energy says crews are working hard to restore power to all of their customers as quickly as possible, but that these individual issues take more time.

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 85° 68°

Wednesday

84° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 84° 65°

Thursday

84° / 66°
Thunderstorms Likely
Thunderstorms Likely 50% 84° 66°

Friday

79° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 79° 64°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 78° 66°

Sunday

84° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 84° 70°

Monday

88° / 72°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
10%
71°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
10%
71°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Showers
20%
68°

70°

8 AM
Scattered Showers
20%
70°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Showers
20%
73°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Showers
20%
75°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Showers
20%
77°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
79°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
79°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
76°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
75°

73°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
73°

