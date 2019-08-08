Do you know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scorching temperatures this week have resulted in a spike in heat-related medical calls, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Medical personnel responded to 11 heat-related incidents Wednesday, the agency tweeted, and it is warning of more Thursday as high temperatures are expected to hold steady into the weekend.
The signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are different and ATCEMS tweeted out two lists of symptoms for each condition and how to treat them.
Heat Exhaustion
Symptoms include:
- Heavy sweating
- Weakness
- Cold, pale and clammy skin
- Fast, weak pulse
- Nausea or vomiting
- Dark urine or lack of urge to urinate
How to treat heat exhaustion:
- Move to cooler location
- Lie down and loosen your clothing
- Apply cool, wet compresses to as much of your body as possible
- Sip water
- If you have vomited as it continues, seek medical attention immediately
Heat stroke
Symptoms include:
- High body temperature (above 103° F)
- Hot, red, dry or moist skin
- Rapid and strong pulse
- Possible unconsciousness
How to treat heatstroke:
- Call 911 immediately (This is a medical emergency)
- Move the person to a cooler environment
- Reduce the person’s body temperature with cool cloths or even a cold bath
- Do NOT give the person fluids