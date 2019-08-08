Do you know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke?

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scorching temperatures this week have resulted in a spike in heat-related medical calls, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medical personnel responded to 11 heat-related incidents Wednesday, the agency tweeted, and it is warning of more Thursday as high temperatures are expected to hold steady into the weekend.

HEATWAVE! See the latest forecast here

The signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are different and ATCEMS tweeted out two lists of symptoms for each condition and how to treat them.

Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms include:

  • Heavy sweating
  • Weakness
  • Cold, pale and clammy skin
  • Fast, weak pulse
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Dark urine or lack of urge to urinate

How to treat heat exhaustion:

  • Move to cooler location
  • Lie down and loosen your clothing
  • Apply cool, wet compresses to as much of your body as possible
  • Sip water
  • If you have vomited as it continues, seek medical attention immediately

Heat stroke

Symptoms include:

  • High body temperature (above 103° F)
  • Hot, red, dry or moist skin
  • Rapid and strong pulse
  • Possible unconsciousness

How to treat heatstroke:

  • Call 911 immediately (This is a medical emergency)
  • Move the person to a cooler environment
  • Reduce the person’s body temperature with cool cloths or even a cold bath
  • Do NOT give the person fluids

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Clear the Shelters

More Clear the Shelters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss