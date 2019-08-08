Do you know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scorching temperatures this week have resulted in a spike in heat-related medical calls, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medical personnel responded to 11 heat-related incidents Wednesday, the agency tweeted, and it is warning of more Thursday as high temperatures are expected to hold steady into the weekend.

#ATCEMSMedics responded to 11 incidents involving heat related complaints yesterday! @NWSSanAntonio issued another Heat Advisory from noon to 7 PM CDT this evening. High temps will range from 99-107 degrees & heat index values will reach 108-110. Heat illnesses are possible. pic.twitter.com/qJxgRZtRQ1 — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 8, 2019

HEATWAVE! See the latest forecast here

The signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are different and ATCEMS tweeted out two lists of symptoms for each condition and how to treat them.

Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms include:

Heavy sweating

Weakness

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Dark urine or lack of urge to urinate

How to treat heat exhaustion:

Move to cooler location

Lie down and loosen your clothing

Apply cool, wet compresses to as much of your body as possible

Sip water

If you have vomited as it continues, seek medical attention immediately

Heat stroke

Symptoms include:

High body temperature (above 103° F)

Hot, red, dry or moist skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Possible unconsciousness

How to treat heatstroke: