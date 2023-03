AUSTIN (KXAN) — We rely on them for information to handle everything from long-term climate change to immediate life-saving decisions.

March 23 is a day set aside to honor the world’s meteorologists.

According to National Today.com, March 23 marks the anniversary of the day the International Meteorological Organization (IMO) became the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

2023 marks the 150th year for the WMO and its predessor IMO.