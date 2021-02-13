LIVE BLOG: Winter storm warning continues Saturday as power outages, icy conditions hit Central Texas

Ice on trees, power lines near U.S. 183 at Braker Lane (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After days of icy cold weather in Central Texas, the weekend looks to be more of possibly historic cold weather into the new week.

Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service continues in the Austin metro area through noon Monday at least. A dangerous period of icing and sleet begins Saturday and continues Sunday, before snow likely accumulates across the area late Sunday night.

We will include all the notices we receive from law enforcement or other traffic officials about crashes in this post.

Check our list of school closures and postponements with potential dangerous driving conditions on deck.

5:30 a.m.

From midnight to 5:30 a.m., Austin-Travis County reports two traffic injuries.

4:32 a.m.

Inclement weather is currently affecting CapMetro service across the area. All routes may not operate as scheduled, CapMetro reports.

10:20 p.m. Friday

Austin Energy – The outage map shows about 2,500 people are still without power in the coverage area. The most affected areas include some neighborhoods near Anderson Mill Road, the High Vista neighborhood near Spicewood Springs Road, a neighborhood off Hudson Harbor on Lake Travis and Hazeltine Drive in Lakeway.

Austin Energy told KXAN it was reviewing issues with the map and with customer notifications. Its crews were seeing so many overlapping outages that all of them may not be reflected on the map, a spokesperson explained.

Oncor – About 1,822 customers are without power in Williamson County. About 69 customers are without power in Travis County.

Pedernales Electric Co-op – There are about five outages reported in the Round Rock area, six in Cedar Park, eight in Lago Vista, three near Liberty Hill and two near Kingsland.

Bluebonnet Electric Co-op – Five outages are being worked on by crews or being investigated.

10 p.m. Friday

Austin Mayor Steve Adler released a video urging residents to be safe and understand what to do if their power goes out.

