LIVE BLOG: Snow falling in Central Texas as winter storm arrives

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunday’s weather in Central Texas is expected to shift from early morning rain showers to steep temperature drops and a winter storm — with snow very likely in certain areas.
11 a.m.
10:45 a.m.
Snow coming down in Round Rock.
Snow falling in Austin near the Arboretum.
KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans is in Cedar Park, where he says things have escalated.
“We’re up on 183 at the 45 flyovers and we actually have slushy accumulations on the roads and we have a full snow accumulation, a full white glaze on the 45 overpass from 183 to 45 in the Cedar Park area,” says Yeomans. “My photographer and I just saw someone had spun out and emergency crews were towing their vehicle. We also just saw two cars kiss bumpers as people appear to be driving a little bit too fast for the conditions.”
10:30 a.m.
10:16 a.m.
KXAN meteorologist David Yeomans is out and tracking the snow as it falls in Central Texas today.
“Even in downtown, as we’re just leaving the studio close to UT, rain has already transitioned pretty much over to this heavy, wet snow,” he said.
Snow at 183 and Duval in Austin.
10 a.m.
Snow falling in Manor.
Snow’s coming down in Point Venture.
9:45 a.m.
9:26 a.m.
Snow falling in a Georgetown backyard.
Snow in a Taylor, Texas, field.
It’s the first snow for little Norah in Liberty Hill!
9:10 a.m.
Snow/sleet in Pflugerville.
A wintry mix falling in Round Rock.
8:50 a.m.
Snow seen falling in Troy, Texas, near Temple.
Snow in Cedar Park.
8:30 a.m.
7:45 a.m.