LIVE BLOG: Strong to severe storms roll through Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms are now approaching Central Texas. Stay up to date with the latest watches and warnings here.

Useful Links:

Here’s the latest on what is happening:

Update 4:45 a.m.

TORNADO WARNING for parts of Gillespie, Blanco & Llano County until 5:15AM – storm moving northeast at 45MPH. Radar indicated rotation.

Update 4:37 a.m.

SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for Llano and Burnet County until 4:45AM – storm is moving east at 55mph. Threats: 60MPH & 1″ hail.

Update 4:30 a.m.

TORNADO WARNING has been allowed to expire for Llano County.

Update 4:12 a.m.

TORNADO WARNING (red) in effect for Llano County until 4:30AM – moving east at 55MPH. Radar indicated rotation. Seek shelter IMMEDIATELY.

Update 3:52 a.m.

SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for Burnet, Gillespie & Llano County until 4:45AM – storm moving east at 55MPH. Threats: 60MPH winds, quarter size hail & tornado possible.

Update 3:39 a.m.

SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for Lampasas County until 4:30AM – storm moving northeast at 40MPH. Threats: 65MPH winds & quarter-size hail.

Update 3:15 a.m.

SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for western Gillespie County until 3:45 a.m. – moving northeast at 50mph. Threats: 60mph & half dollar size hail.

Update 2 a.m.

TORNADO WATCH now includes almost all of KXAN viewing area and has been extended until 8 a.m.

Saturday 8:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Central Texas to be in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday.