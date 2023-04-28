AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe storms are expected across much of Central Texas Friday afternoon and evening. The main concerns tonight are large hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the KXAN viewing area in a 3 out of 5 threat for severe storms, as another potent low-pressure system dives into the state.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Lampasas, Mason, Milam and San Saba counties until 8 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all other local counties until 9 p.m.

Storms are expected to develop in the Hill Country between 4-6 p.m., move into the Austin Metro/I-35 corridor between 6-8 p.m., then impact eastern counties between 7-10 p.m.

3:18 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burnet, Llano and NW Williamson counties until 4:30 p.m. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail are possible with this storm. This warning includes Llano, Kingsland, Buchanan Dam, Burnet, Briggs, Liberty Hill, Florence and Jarrell.

3:15 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for SE Lampasas County until 4:15 p.m. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail are possible with this storm. This warning includes Kempner.

2:30 p.m.: Storms are starting to fire in the Hill Country. A KXAN viewer sent in this photo of clouds building in Briggs.

Clouds brewing in Briggs on April 28, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

2:20 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire KXAN viewing area until 9 p.m.

1:52 p.m.: The first local Severe Thunderstorm Warning of the day has been issued for northern Lampasas County until 2:45 p.m. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and half dollar size hail is possible with this storm.

1:15 p.m.: A Tornado Watch has been issued for Lampasas, Mason, Milam and San Saba counties until 8 p.m.

