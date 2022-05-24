AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong thunderstorms are headed southeast through Central Texas Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, hail and even a risk of tornadoes. Those storms will likely linger through the early morning hours Wednesday, potentially lingering for the morning commute, before clearly by midday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of the area until 3 a.m. Wednesday, indicating the potential of damaging severe weather. Storms firing west of our area have produced softball size hail near San Angelo.

10:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has now been issued for Travis, Williamson, Hays, Blanco and Burnet counties until 11:30 p.m. There are 70 mph winds and quarter-sized hail possible, according to the National Weather Service.

10 p.m.

The entire Austin metro area is at an enhanced risk of severe storms, 3 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale, with an elevated risk of large hail. Storms are moving in from west and northwest into Williamson County and are approaching the Round Rock area.

9 p.m.

Storms are starting to make their way into parts of the Hill Country with a report of hail near Lake Buchanan. KXAN’s First Warning Weather team is tracking the storms and said they could arrive between 10 p.m. and midnight.

7:50 p.m.

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service – Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two: Boat Squads to support water rescue operations

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support water rescue operations

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) severe weather packages

Texas Department of Transportation: Monitoring of road conditions, and equipment to support emergency debris removal from major roads

Public Utility Commission: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers as needed

“The State of Texas stands ready to offer robust assistance and provide rescue efforts to those affected by severe weather in the coming days,” Abbott said. “It is important for Texans to be prepared for the severe weather and stay alert through their community warning system to protect their property and ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones.”