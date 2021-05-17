LIVE BLOG: Severe storms move across Central Texas

Download the KXAN Weather app to get the latest storm conditions: Apple | Android

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Dark storm clouds have started moving into the KXAN viewing area. Radar shows significant severe storms approaching most of the Hill Country with the Austin area in the storm’s southwestern path.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has already been issued for Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Burnet, Llano, and Lampasas counties. We’ve already seen reports of nickel-sized hail from this storm.

KXAN meteorologists say all of Central Texas is under a threat of severe storms today.

Viewers have already started sending us pictures of the storm cloud.

2 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department are responding the scene of a crash at East Parmer Lane and Dessau Road in north Austin. ATCEMS reports one person was pinned, rescued and taken to the hospital. Drivers should expect traffic.

1:50 p.m.: Here is a collection of even more viewer photos from the past 30 minutes, including a fantastic photo of lightning from Shaylee Beyer in the Leander/Cedar Park area.

1:45 p.m.: Viewer submitted video of the storm from Dripping Springs. You can hear the thunder from this severe storm roar.

1:20 p.m.: Here is a collection of some of the viewer photos sent to KXAN over the past hour:

Marble Falls at 12:25 p.m. on May 17, 2021. (Courtesy: Abigail Collard)

Burnet County at 12:26 p.m. on May 17, 2021. (Courtesy: Melissa East)

Jonestown at 1 p.m. on May 17, 2021. (Courtesy: Anne Morley)

Georgetown at 1:03 p.m. on May 17, 2021. (Courtesy: Amber Cox)

Round Rock at 1:08 p.m. on May 17, 2021. (Courtesy: Jill Fuller)

Lago Vista at 1:09 p.m. on May 17, 2021. (Courtesy: Mackenzie Dalglish)

