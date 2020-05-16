LIVE BLOG: Severe storms, flash flooding ongoing in Central Texas

Weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) —

Update 10:28 p.m.

Great shot of tonight’s electric storms. 📸: Jesse Ojeda

Update 10:22 p.m.

📸: Brent Hernandez | Cedar Park

Update 10:14 p.m.

Lightning over Austin – this photo taken by Melody Hummel near MoPac & Howard Lane.

Update 10:09 p.m.

Small hail coming down in south Austin – video courtesy: Kathy Schraub

Update 10:03 p.m.

KXAN has a crew on scene of a possible water rescue on E Side Road near Oltorf Street in South Austin. More updates to come.

Update 10 p.m.

These storms are highly charged. Photo courtesy: Phoenix Walker

Update 9:47 p.m.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING until 12:45 a.m. for southwest Travis County – 1″ -2″ of rain have already fallen, downpours continue.

Update 9:45 p.m.

More great lightning video from KXAN viewer Neysa Scroggin.

Update 9:39 p.m.

Radar still shows line of strong to severe storms moving towards Central Texas. Watching for heavy rain, small hail and strong winds. Storms still holding together out ahead of main line.

Update 9:33 p.m.

Flood Advisory coming for western Travis County due to heavy downpours in the area.

Update 9:31 p.m.

Great shot of a lightning strike over the Austin skyline from KXAN viewer Ben Foster.

Update 9:26 p.m.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 5 a.m. Saturday – expanded to now include all of the KXAN viewing area.

Update 9:22 p.m.

More video of tonight’s lightning – from KXAN viewer Ariana Strandtman.

Update 9:10 p.m.

Close to an inch of rain in 15 minutes out of this storm over Austin. Minor street flooding likely.

Update 9:05 p.m.

Dashcam video of lightning from the Oak Hill / 71 area. Courtesy: Taylor Montgomery

Update 8:51 p.m.

Update 8:46 p.m.

Strong thunderstorms are moving east to west over Austin-metro. Watch for frequent lightning, heavy rain and small hail.

Update 8:44 p.m.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in place for parts of the Hill Country until 10 p.m. Threats: damaging wind gusts +70mph, quarter to golf ball sized hail and isolated tornadoes.

