LIVE BLOG: Storms move across Central Texas Wednesday-Thursday

Weather

by: , KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Clouds in Llano, Texas (Courtesy of Donny Carpenter_

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — It’s a slow start to what’s expected to be a stormy Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Remnants from what was once Hurricane Pamela are still pushing toward Central Texas and will begin impacting the Hill Country by early-evening and then eventually the Austin Metro during the late evening and overnight.

The Flash Flood Watch has been EXPANDED to include Bastrop and Caldwell Counties as the potential for flooding rains has shifted east slightly. While the watch continues through 7 p.m. Thursday, the time of concern for flooding downpours will be late evening through Thursday morning. A widespread risk of 2-4″ is possible in Central Texas, but isolated amounts up to 6″ may fall if storms continue to fall over the same areas.

9 p.m.

Flash flood warning issued for southern Blanco County, according to National Weather Service. NWS reports 1.45″ of rain fell over 15 minutes in the county. The warning is in effect until midnight.

8:30 p.m.

The tornado warning for Blanco County has expired, National Weather Service confirms.

8 p.m.

Tornado warning issued for Blanco County until 8:30 p.m., National Weather Service reports.

6 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Gillespie County, including Harper, until 6:30 p.m.

KXAN will update this story as weather developments occur.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 71°

Thursday

87° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 70% 87° 67°

Friday

85° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 54°

Saturday

76° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 76° 50°

Sunday

78° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 49°

Monday

80° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 57°

Tuesday

82° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 60°

Austin-Travis County

