AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms are starting to form west of Austin and could roll through the metro area Monday night.
KXAN’s First Warning Weather team followed a tornado warning early Monday evening for an area of Lampasas County near Lometa. It was a radar-indicted tornado and not observed, and area law enforcement agencies didn’t report any damages. It expired just before 6:15 p.m.
That storm stalled a bit over San Saba County and dumped 2.62 inches of rain in the area, causing the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for the area. That expired at 8:15 p.m.
The Storm Prediction Center lowered the severe storm threat overnight for our area just before 9 p.m. to a marginal threat, 1 out of 5 on its scale, but they are certainly still possible around the area.
Below is a list of resources and live updates throughout the night.
Resources
- Radar
- Forecast
- Alerts
- Driving Conditions
- Rainfall amounts
- Low water crossings
- Watches vs Warnings: Understanding how a storm is made
- No cover? Here are tips and tricks to protect your car from hail
- How to take ReportIt weather photos like a pro — and get them on TV
Live updates
10:30 p.m.: For the time being, storms have subsided after some early lightning strikes and heavy rain. More storms are expected to form overnight, however.
9:30 p.m.: Heavy rain is in the Bertram and Liberty Hill areas, and the storms are moving across northern Williamson County into areas of Leander and Cedar Park.
9 p.m.: Viewer Crystal Faris took this wonderful shot of lightning striking as the sun sets behind it from outside Dripping Springs.
If you have a weather photo you want to send us, use the email address reportit@kxan.com.