LIVE BLOG: Storm damage reports and weather conditions from across Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe weather is expected in Central Texas late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. A Tornado Watch has already been issued for parts of the Hill Country until 10 p.m. Wednesday. KXAN will be updating this story with weather and storm damage reports from across the area.

6 p.m. Wednesday

Another Tornado Warning was issued for extreme northern Lampasas County until 6:30 p.m.

5:40 p.m. Wednesday

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of San Saba County at about 4:45 p.m. The warning was allowed to expire at 5:15 p.m. Areas affected by the warning were Spring Creek and northern San Saba County.

Marsha Hardy with San Saba County Emergency Management said she heard of roof damages on the northwest section of Richland Springs.

Viewer Cathy Carter took this photo of the storm approaching the area.

San Saba storm cloud 3-24-21
A storm pushes through San Saba Wednesday afternoon, March 24. (Photo from Cathy Carter)

Gabe Cox with the group Tornado Trackers sent in a photo of a lowering wall cloud spotted in the storm. This is caused by rotation. Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans explained some people might mistake this as a tornado, but these are just the “preliminary signs” that one could form.

Lowering wall cloud in San Saba County as severe storms push through the area on March 24, 2021 (Gabe Cox/Tornado Trackers)
Lowering wall cloud in San Saba County as severe storms push through the area on March 24, 2021 (Gabe Cox/Tornado Trackers)

