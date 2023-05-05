AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe storms are moving across Central Texas. The main concerns Friday evening are large hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.
Scattered storms have already started developing in parts of the Hill Country. Isolated to scattered storms will continue developing as we head into the evening getting roughly 40% of Central Texas rain.
The southeastward movement of storms has increased the chances for rain in at least part of the Austin Metro Counties.
Tennis ball-sized hail has already been reported between Llano and Burnet.
Latest blog updates are shown below:
7:52 p.m.
7:50 p.m.
7:48 p.m.
7:46 p.m.
7:32 p.m.
7:14 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Valley Spring TX until 8:15 PM CDT
7:04 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Buchanan Dam TX and Buchanan Lake Village TX until 8:00 PM CDT
6:59 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Marble Falls TX, Burnet TX and Granite Shoals TX until 7:45 PM CDT. This storm will contain golf ball-sized hail!
6:45 p.m.
A supercell is ongoing over Burnet County and is capable of producing large to very large hail. If it maintains itself, this storm could impact portions of Travis County in the next two hours
6:41 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Marble Falls TX, Burnet TX and Granite Shoals TX until 7:45 PM CDT. This storm will contain two-inch-sized hail!
5:44 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Burnet TX, Buchanan Dam TX and Buchanan Lake Village TX until 6:45 PM CDT