LIVE BLOG: Severe weather expected in Austin area throughout Thursday evening

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe weather is expected to move into the Austin metro area on Thursday evening. KXAN will update this live blog as updates come in.

Useful links
Find any Austin Energy power outages

Central Texas radar

Low water crossings

Central Texas forecast

Rainfall totals

4:45 p.m.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced 17 flights to Dallas have been diverted to Austin due to weather. The planes will stay here until conditions improve in Dallas.

Canceled arrivals at ABIA:
American 1448, DFW, 3:43 p.m.; American 1373, DFW, 5:37 p.m.; American 2594, DFW 7:07 p.m.; Southwest 526, Dallas Love, 9 p.m.; Southwest 636, Dallas Love, 11:20 p.m.

Canceled departures at ABIA:
American 1448, DFW, 4:33 p.m.; American 1373, DFW, 6:24 p.m.; American 2594, DFW, 8:01 p.m.; Southwest 320, Dallas Love, 6:15 p.m.; Southwest 957, Dallas Love, 7:35 p.m.

2:41 p.m.

Burnet CISD announced that due to the threat of severe weather, Burnet Middle School games scheduled to be held Thursday night have been canceled.

7 -Day and Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 49°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 40% 85° 49°

Friday

59° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 59° 47°

Saturday

71° / 47°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 71° 47°

Sunday

79° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 79° 50°

Monday

71° / 49°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 71° 49°

Tuesday

70° / 48°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 0% 70° 48°

Wednesday

61° / 46°
Morning showers
Morning showers 0% 61° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

79°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

78°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

74°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
74°

55°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
55°

53°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
53°

52°

12 AM
PM Rain
90%
52°

50°

1 AM
PM Rain
90%
50°

50°

2 AM
PM Rain
80%
50°

49°

3 AM
Showers
70%
49°

49°

4 AM
Showers
50%
49°

49°

5 AM
Showers
30%
49°

49°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
49°

49°

7 AM
Showers
20%
49°

49°

8 AM
Showers
20%
49°

50°

9 AM
Wind
20%
50°

50°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
50°

50°

11 AM
Wind
20%
50°

51°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
51°

52°

1 PM
Wind
10%
52°

54°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

