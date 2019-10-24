LIVE BLOG: Severe weather expected in Austin area throughout Thursday evening

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe weather is expected to move into the Austin metro area on Thursday evening. KXAN will update this live blog as updates come in.

4:45 p.m.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced 17 flights to Dallas have been diverted to Austin due to weather. The planes will stay here until conditions improve in Dallas.

Canceled arrivals at ABIA:

American 1448, DFW, 3:43 p.m.; American 1373, DFW, 5:37 p.m.; American 2594, DFW 7:07 p.m.; Southwest 526, Dallas Love, 9 p.m.; Southwest 636, Dallas Love, 11:20 p.m.

Canceled departures at ABIA:

American 1448, DFW, 4:33 p.m.; American 1373, DFW, 6:24 p.m.; American 2594, DFW, 8:01 p.m.; Southwest 320, Dallas Love, 6:15 p.m.; Southwest 957, Dallas Love, 7:35 p.m.

2:41 p.m.

Burnet CISD announced that due to the threat of severe weather, Burnet Middle School games scheduled to be held Thursday night have been canceled.