LIVE BLOG: Severe storms, heavy rains move into Central Texas Tuesday afternoon

Time-lapse of storms moving over Buda Tuesday afternoon (Courtesy of Reno Daniels)

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Heavy rains are expected to fall in Central Texas Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing the potential for hail, damaging winds and flooding. A Flash Flood Watch continues for the entire KXAN viewing area though 1 p.m. Thursday.

In addition to the Flash Flood Watch, a Tornado Watch is in effect for Bastrop, Blanco, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Travis and Williamson Counties until 9 p.m. Tuesday. This means tornadoes will be possible from severe storms that develop.

5 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Fayette County including Flatonia until 5:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Caldwell and Bastrop Counties including Lockhart, Elgin and Bastrop until 5:30 p.m.

4:56 p.m.

Heavy downpours were seen in Austin.

  • Rain on 9th and Congress in Austin (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
    Rain on 9th and Congress in Austin (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
  • Rain on 9th and Congress in Austin (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
    Rain on 9th and Congress in Austin (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Lightning was spotted in north Leander Tuesday afternoon.

Lightning in North Leander
Lightning in north Leander on Tuesday afternoon (Courtesy of David Claridge)

4:47 p.m.

Annie Carmichael sent in this video of strong winds snapping a flagpole in a Dripping Springs subdivision.

Greg Grounds sent in this video of heavy rain and thunder in Leander.

4:45 p.m.

Cameron Berryhill sent in the below photo of a lightning strike in Lockhart Tuesday afternoon.

Storm in Lockhart on Tuesday afternoon
Storm in Lockhart on Tuesday afternoon (Courtesy of Cameron Berryhill)

Noah Fortin sent in this video of rain in Lockhart.

The Hays County Office of Emergency Services said the road is closed at Old Bastrop Highway at Cottonwood Creek.

4:15 p.m.

Viewers in Hays County sent in photos showing the severe storms moving into their area.

  • Blanco River near Kyle
    Clouds forming over Blanco River near Kyle (Courtesy of Evan Thompson)
  • Storm over San Marcos May 18, 2021
    Storm over San Marcos May 18, 2021
  • Storm over San Marcos May 18, 2021
    Storm over San Marcos May 18, 2021
  • Approaching storm in Kyle on Tuesday, May 18
    Approaching storm in Kyle on Tuesday, May 18 (Courtesy of Ron Clark)

4 p.m.

Maria Haney sent in this video of heavy rain near the San Marcos outlet mall Tuesday afternoon.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Travis, Hays and Caldwell Counties until 4:45 p.m.

2:46 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Hays County, including Wimberley until 3:45 p.m.

1:52 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for southwest Blanco County until 2:45 p.m.

