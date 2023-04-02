AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parts of Central Texas are seeing severe storms Sunday evening. While most of the activity remains to our north, we could see a few strong to severe storms in our part of the state.

Much of the area is under a Slight risk for severe storms (category 2 out of 5), especially north and northwest of Austin. A Tornado Watch is currently in effect for Milam County through 11 p.m.

The severe weather risk looks greatest from 5 p.m. until around 10 p.m. marching west to east. Large hail will be the main risk but damaging straight-line winds will also be possible, and there will be a threat of an isolated tornado.

View of a severe storm near Killeen as seen from Lampasas on April 2, 2023. (Courtesy Robin England)

View of severe storms from just north of Georgetown on April 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

View of severe storms from Leander on April 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

9:45 p.m.

All storms have now exited the KXAN viewing area. Dry and calm weather settles in overnight ahead of potentially record-breaking heat on Monday. A low severe weather risk returns north of Austin late Monday afternoon and into the evening.

9:35 p.m.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Milam County has now been cancelled too.

9:32 p.m.

The Tornado Watch for Milam County has now been cancelled. The storm, while still under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, is moving out of the county and the KXAN viewing area.

9:15 p.m.

The Tornado Warning in Milam County has now expired. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect through 10 p.m.

9:10 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for central Milam County until 10 p.m. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and half dollar size hail are possible with this storm. This warning includes the communities of Rockdale and Milano.

8:49 p.m.

Radar suggests hail up to the size of golf balls may be falling just southeast of Buckholts.

8:46 p.m.

The Tornado Warning for central Milam County remains in effect. The National Weather Service reports the storm is located near Buckholts, moving southeast at 30 mph. Quarter-size hail remains possible with this storm.

8:30 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for central Milam County until 9:15 p.m. The National Weather Service says rotation is radar-indicated at this time. In addition, quarter-size hail is possible with this storm. This warning includes the communities of Cameron and Buckholts. Seek shelter immediately if in the area!

7:56 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northwestern Milam County until 9 p.m. Wind gusts up to 70 mph and ping pong ball size hail are possible with this storm. This warning includes the communities of Buckholts and Davilla.

7:24 p.m.

The Tornado Watch in Lampasas County has been canceled. It continues for Milam County through 11 p.m.

5:57 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northern Lampasas County until 7 p.m. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail are possible with this storm.

5:51 p.m.

San Saba County has been dropped from the Tornado Watch. It continues for Lampasas and Milam counties through 11 p.m.

2:46 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Lampasas, Milam and San Saba counties until 11 p.m.

5:40 a.m.

The National Weather Service said there was a slight risk for severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening for the northern Hill Country and northern I-35 corridor from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

“Large hail is the main risk from any storms, but an isolated tornado and damaging wind gust is also possible,” NWS said.