Thunderstorm rolling through Lockhart, Texas on March 16, 2023. (KXAN Report It Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong to severe thunderstorms are moving though Central Texas Thursday evening, which at last check put SXSW music venues on pause due to lightning.

The storms are expected to continue into Friday as a cold front moves in and drops temperatures. Hail and wind damage are possible but widespread damage isn’t expected.

Severe Weather Resources:

Follow our live blog below:

10:17 p.m.

As of the latest check, the Austin Energy Power Outage Map showed 10 active outages and 696 customers without power. It appears there were 400+ customers without power in South Austin near the South First and Slaughter Lane area.

9:56 p.m.

Moody Amphitheater canceled all event programming due to severe weather in the area, according to a tweet.

9:45 p.m.

Videos of lightning poured into the KXAN Report It inbox starting around 9:15 p.m.

Here is a view of the storm rolling into South Austin, courtesy of Andy & Jodi Fisher.

This is the view of lightning showing out in Buda Thursday night. (Courtesy: Bretagne Sammons)

9:20 p.m.

All outdoor SXSW Music Festival venues were paused due to inclement weather.

Severe weather hit the Central Texas area March 16./Photo courtesy of Erica Shows

Lightning show in San Marcos Thursday/Courtesy of Justin Ugalde

KXAN will continue to update this story. Check back for updates.