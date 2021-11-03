Live Blog: Scattered showers, cooler temperatures move into Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Rain and cooler temperatures have moved into the Central Texas area Wednesday morning. A cold front has brought chilly temperatures and wet weather.

Scattered showers are expected to be on and off throughout the day, with up to 2-inches of rain possible.

11:30 a.m. — Lightning strike causes LISD phone lines to stop working

Lexington ISD says a lightning strike has caused the LISD phones lines to stop working properly.

The district says some calls have been connecting, but others have not.

10 a.m. — Traffic signal issues due to the storm

ATX Transportation said there are multiple traffic signals across the city that are flashing red or dark due to the weather.

Multiple traffic signals across the city may be flashing red or dark in all directions due to the storm. We have multiple signal technicians already responding! Treat any dark or flashing red signal as an ALL-WAY STOP. #ATXtraffic — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) November 3, 2021

9:30 a.m. — St. John’s testing site closes due to weather

The St. John’s Testing Site, which offers free COVID-19 testing, is closed on Nov. 3 due to weather.

The St. John's Testing Site is closed today (11/3) due to inclement weather. Operations will resume tomorrow as normal. Find other #COVID19 testing sites here: https://t.co/b3kbUl8G4z pic.twitter.com/sG8RVK8KDC — Austin Public Health (@AusPublicHealth) November 3, 2021

