Live Blog: Scattered showers, cooler temperatures move into Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Rain and cooler temperatures have moved into the Central Texas area Wednesday morning. A cold front has brought chilly temperatures and wet weather.

Scattered showers are expected to be on and off throughout the day, with up to 2-inches of rain possible.

11:30 a.m. — Lightning strike causes LISD phone lines to stop working

Lexington ISD says a lightning strike has caused the LISD phones lines to stop working properly.

The district says some calls have been connecting, but others have not.

10 a.m. — Traffic signal issues due to the storm

ATX Transportation said there are multiple traffic signals across the city that are flashing red or dark due to the weather.

9:30 a.m. — St. John’s testing site closes due to weather

The St. John’s Testing Site, which offers free COVID-19 testing, is closed on Nov. 3 due to weather.

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

54° / 47°
Rain
Rain 90% 54° 47°

Thursday

57° / 45°
A Few AM Showers, Cloudy
A Few AM Showers, Cloudy 30% 57° 45°

Friday

66° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 66° 47°

Saturday

73° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 51°

Sunday

77° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 55°

Monday

79° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 79° 59°

Tuesday

80° / 53°
Sun and scattered clouds
Sun and scattered clouds 0% 80° 53°

Hourly Forecast

54°

12 PM
Rain
90%
54°

54°

1 PM
Rain
90%
54°

54°

2 PM
Rain
90%
54°

53°

3 PM
Rain
80%
53°

53°

4 PM
Rain
80%
53°

53°

5 PM
Rain
70%
53°

52°

6 PM
Rain
70%
52°

52°

7 PM
Rain
60%
52°

51°

8 PM
Showers
60%
51°

51°

9 PM
Showers
50%
51°

51°

10 PM
Showers
50%
51°

51°

11 PM
Showers
40%
51°

50°

12 AM
Showers
40%
50°

50°

1 AM
Showers
30%
50°

50°

2 AM
Showers
30%
50°

49°

3 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
49°

48°

4 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
48°

48°

5 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
48°

47°

6 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
47°

47°

7 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
47°

48°

8 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
48°

49°

9 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
49°

50°

10 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
50°

51°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
51°

