Live Blog: Scattered showers, cooler temperatures move into Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Rain and cooler temperatures have moved into the Central Texas area Wednesday morning. A cold front has brought chilly temperatures and wet weather.
Scattered showers are expected to be on and off throughout the day, with up to 2-inches of rain possible.
11:30 a.m. — Lightning strike causes LISD phone lines to stop working
Lexington ISD says a lightning strike has caused the LISD phones lines to stop working properly.
The district says some calls have been connecting, but others have not.
10 a.m. — Traffic signal issues due to the storm
ATX Transportation said there are multiple traffic signals across the city that are flashing red or dark due to the weather.
9:30 a.m. — St. John’s testing site closes due to weather
The St. John’s Testing Site, which offers free COVID-19 testing, is closed on Nov. 3 due to weather.
