LIVE BLOG: Rain, thunderstorms move through Central Texas Wednesday afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Storms and showers began moving through the Austin-metro area around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, bringing possible power outages and traffic delays.

1:40 p.m.

Over 800 people are without power, according to Austin Energy’s Outage Map.

1:15 p.m.

Austin Transportation reports that several intersections across the city are experiencing dark or flashing red lights in all directions due to the storms. Intersections are being treated as all-way stops until repaired.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 62°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 80% 87° 62°

Thursday

73° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 73° 61°

Friday

80° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 69°

Saturday

89° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 89° 73°

Sunday

90° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 90° 70°

Monday

87° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 87° 69°

Tuesday

88° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
84°

85°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
85°

87°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
87°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

77°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
77°

76°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
76°

70°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
70°

65°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
65°

63°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
63°

63°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
63°

63°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
63°

62°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
62°

62°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
62°

63°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

62°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

62°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
62°

63°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
63°

65°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

67°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

70°

1 PM
Cloudy
30%
70°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss