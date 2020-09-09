LIVE BLOG: Rain, thunderstorms move through Central Texas Wednesday afternoon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Storms and showers began moving through the Austin-metro area around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, bringing possible power outages and traffic delays.
1:40 p.m.
Over 800 people are without power, according to Austin Energy’s Outage Map.
1:15 p.m.
Austin Transportation reports that several intersections across the city are experiencing dark or flashing red lights in all directions due to the storms. Intersections are being treated as all-way stops until repaired.