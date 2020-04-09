LIVE BLOG: Latest on Thursday’s severe weather in Central Texas

Weather

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Storm clouds over Austin skyline (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The latest on Thursday’s severe weather in Central Texas.

The Hill Country and most of Central Texas will see a series of strong to severe storms developing Thursday. Residents can expect small hail, gusty winds and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. These storms are expected to move east-northeast through the rest of the day.

Key Resources

3:50 p.m. update

Austin Energy tweeted that severe weather has begun moving through the Austin area. Anyone who experiences and outage is encouraged to check out Austin Energy’s Storm Center Outage Map as crews work continually to restore power.

3:45 p.m. update

Leander police tweeted that a large tree has fallen into the roadway between U.S. Highway 183 and Toll Road 183 A. Police say Ranch to Market Road is closed in the area as the scene gets cleared.

3:44 p.m. update

3:30 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Southeast Williamson, Northeast Bastrop and Lee Counties. This warning will remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. The warning also includes, Thrall, Elgin, Lexington and Giddings. Wind gusts are expected to reach 60 mph.

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 60°
Thunderstorms likely early
Thunderstorms likely early 60% 92° 60°

Friday

74° / 58°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 74° 58°

Saturday

76° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 76° 61°

Sunday

81° / 50°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 0% 81° 50°

Monday

65° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 45°

Tuesday

67° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 67° 47°

Wednesday

70° / 49°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 70° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

69°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
69°

69°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

68°

9 PM
Showers
30%
68°

67°

10 PM
Few Showers
20%
67°

65°

11 PM
Showers
20%
65°

64°

12 AM
Showers
20%
64°

64°

1 AM
Few Showers
10%
64°

63°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

64°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
64°

65°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

