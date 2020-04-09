LIVE BLOG: Latest on Thursday’s severe weather in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The latest on Thursday’s severe weather in Central Texas.

The Hill Country and most of Central Texas will see a series of strong to severe storms developing Thursday. Residents can expect small hail, gusty winds and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. These storms are expected to move east-northeast through the rest of the day.

3:50 p.m. update

Austin Energy tweeted that severe weather has begun moving through the Austin area. Anyone who experiences and outage is encouraged to check out Austin Energy’s Storm Center Outage Map as crews work continually to restore power.

3:45 p.m. update

Leander police tweeted that a large tree has fallen into the roadway between U.S. Highway 183 and Toll Road 183 A. Police say Ranch to Market Road is closed in the area as the scene gets cleared.

Large tree down across 2243 between US 183 and Toll Road 183A. All of 2243 in this area is closed. #LeanderTraffic pic.twitter.com/9LT25rCC87 — Leander Police (@Leander_Police) April 9, 2020

3:44 p.m. update

3:30 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Southeast Williamson, Northeast Bastrop and Lee Counties. This warning will remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. The warning also includes, Thrall, Elgin, Lexington and Giddings. Wind gusts are expected to reach 60 mph.