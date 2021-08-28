LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Ida expected to make landfall Sunday, evacuations underway in New Orleans

Weather

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Journey To The Eye of Hurricane Ida

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans and Photographer Frank Martinez are just outside of the eye of the storm. (Photo: KXAN)

(KXAN) — Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday, bringing what could be catastrophic damage to portions of Louisiana, with effects extending to some parts of Texas.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for parts of New Orleans as the city is expecting hurricane conditions on the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

That evacuation is for residents living outside the levee protection. For the rest of the city, evacuation is voluntary.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put storm resources at the ready on Friday, and told southeast and east Texans to prepare for potential heavy rain, flooding, high winds, and potential extended power outages in the event that Hurricane Ida moves west.

The following live blog will be updated as KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans and Photographer Frank Martinez are just outside of the eye of the storm.

4 p.m. Saturday

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans has arrived in New Orleans. A hefty portion of the departure board at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport shows canceled flights.

Yeomans noted that most shops and restaurants are closed inside of the airport.

Departure board at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 28, 2021. (Photo: David Yeomans/KXAN)

2 p.m. Saturday

In Louisiana, traffic stalled in Lake Charles as drivers headed west toward the Texas border on Interstate 10.

  • Traffic in Lake Charles before Ida landfall
    Traffic in Lake Charles before Hurricane Ida landfall. Photo: KXAN Photojournalist Frank Martinez
  • Traffic in Lake Charles before Ida landfall
    Traffic in Lake Charles before Hurricane Ida landfall. Photo: KXAN Photojournalist Frank Martinez

1 p.m. Saturday

KXAN Photojournalist Frank Martinez didn’t even make it to Louisiana before seeing traffic build up along his route.

As he drove east from Austin, he saw heavy traffic built up on I-10 in Beaumont.

  • (KXAN/Photojournalist Frank Martinez)
  • (KXAN/Photojournalist Frank Martinez)

Heavy traffic buildup along I-10 in Louisiana could also be seen around noon from Texas Department of Transportation’s cameras.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has been asking Texas residents to be prepared as southeast and eastern portions of the state could experience high winds associated with the storm’s landfall.

