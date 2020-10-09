Live Blog: Hurricane Delta expected to hit Louisiana coast Friday

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KXAN) — Hurricane Delta is slowly intensifying as it spins through the Gulf of Mexico. The storm’s path will remain well east of Central Texas, but the storm is expected impact parts of Louisiana that were already hit hard by Hurricane Laura in late August.

KXAN Meteorologist Kristen Currie and Photojournalist Todd Bailey are in Lake Charles, Louisiana to cover the storm as it moves through.

We will continue updating this story with information from the Gulf Coast. You can also find useful links and resources below.

Thursday, 10 p.m.

KXAN crews got to speak with Lake Charles residents who are appreciate of all the help offered to Louisiana so far.

“Well we appreciate everybody in Texas, they’ve done a lot for us… we’ve eaten a lot of Texas food. People will come over with 18-wheelers full of meals and all kinds of help,” said resident Brian Vallier. “For the last six weeks, we appreciate that.”

But it’s not over, Vallier pointed out.

“Austin, we’re going to ask you to do it again, because it’s not over. We’re still suffering here—and now this hurricane,” he said. “So we’re going to ask that Austin comes together and ‘keeps it weird,’ but bring weird to Lake Charles, please.”

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Areas like Sulphur and Lake Charles in Louisiana were still noticeably recovering from Hurricane Laura. Damage from that storm was still present ahead of Hurricane Delta.

Sulphur, Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura ahead of another storm—Delta (KXAN/Kristen Currie)

Sulphur, Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura ahead of another storm—Delta (KXAN/Kristen Currie)

Damage from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana—the town is now bracing for impacts from Hurricane Delta. (KXAN/Kristen Currie)

Damage from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana—the town is now bracing for impacts from Hurricane Delta. (KXAN/Kristen Currie)

Damage from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana—the town is now bracing for impacts from Hurricane Delta. (KXAN/Kristen Currie)

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Before the storm, Interstate 10 westbound out of Louisiana was at a stand still. Traffic was backed up as hurricane evacuees tried to leave ahead of the storm.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie reported the backup stretched for 10 to 20 miles.