AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week is shaping up to be the wettest in months for Central Texas, as KXAN meteorologists say it could be our longest-lasting rain event since last October.

Heavy downpours are expected Monday, moving slowly over our area and producing the potential for flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Top 3 biggest stories right now:

Weather Resources:

Follow our live blog below:

6 p.m.

Shoal Creek floods, covers N. Lamar near W. 9th St.

Shoal Creek flooding on N. Lamar (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Shoal Creek flooding on N. Lamar (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

5:48 p.m.

Multiple road closures due to flooding:

W. 9th and N. Lamar Blvd.

Woodview Mobile Home Park (1301 W. Oltorf St.)

Low Water Crossing #22 (5003 Wasson Rd.)

Edgegrove Dr. @ Bee Caves Rd.

2900 block of Bee Caves Rd.

Earnes Creek @ Camp Craft

5:11 p.m.

Flooding and heavy traffic reported in multiple areas in Austin.

View of Austin from the Austonian camera Aug. 22, 2022 (KXAN Photo)

View of traffic on Interstate 35 near downtown Austin Aug. 22, 2022 (TxDOT Photo)

Flooding on Lamar Boulevard and 10th Street Aug. 22, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Rushing water at Shoal Creek and Third Street Aug. 22, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

4:45 p.m.

Camp Mabry reaches 3.6″ recorded, per NWS.

4:26 p.m.

2.44′ of rain recorded at Camp Mabry, per the National Weather Service (NWS). That’s nearly double the daily rainfall record of 1.25″ recorded in 2020. Camp Mabry has also doubled its summer rainfall (since June 1) in the past two hours.

4:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning issued for Austin area and in effect until 7:15 p.m.

3:58 p.m.

Rain is sweeping across Austin as we near the afternoon “Rush Hour”.

Some parts of our viewing area are feeling the effects of last week’s round of showers.

Rain refills the San Gabriel River after three days of rain from Aug. 17-20. (Courtesy: Taylor Kellogg • Graphic created by Christopher Adams, KXAN)

The San Gabriel River is one of several Texas waterways reeling from a lack of rain this summer, but saw a substantial refilling last week after three days of rain. KXAN viewer Taylor Kellogg sent us before and after photos, taken Aug. 17 and Aug. 20.