LIVE BLOG: First severe storm fires in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Latest updates on today’s severe weather:
Update 2:16 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 2:30PM for Milam County. Threats: golf ball sized hail & 70MPH winds. Storm moving southeast at 40MPH.
Update 2:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9PM for highlighted counties.
