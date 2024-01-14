Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While many Central Texas students have Monday off for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, some districts do not have a student holiday.

These schools and school districts have adjusted schedules for Monday, Jan. 15.

Doss CCSD: School canceled Monday. School delayed until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Schulenburg ISD: School will start at 10 a.m. Monday and buses will begin routes at 8:45 a.m.

